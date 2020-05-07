Wild radish research reinforces weed push

A WILD radish population in Western Australia with signs of reduced sensitivity to a popular broadleaf weed herbicide has reinforced the need to plan applications carefully and adopt integrated weed management (IWM) practices to help safeguard the future use of products.

Bayer market development agronomist Matt Willis said the Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative (AHRI) recently reported a shift in sensitivity to HPPD (hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase) inhibitor herbicides in a wild radish population at Wongan Hills.

Palmer amaranth and waterhemp are the only two weeds worldwide with known field resistance to HPPD herbicide.

Mr Willis said the Wongan Hills population had known resistance to Groups C, I, B and F herbicides.

HPPD (Group H) herbicides had not previously been used at the site.

"The population has never had any Group H herbicides applied to it, but when treated with previously effective rates of a number of HPPD herbicides in a greenhouse pot study, there were survivors detected," Mr Willis said.

"However, it is important to note that the rates tested were below the recommended label rates.

By the definition of the global Herbicide Resistance Action Committee (HRAC), this is not field resistance, but it is showing that sensitivities are changing and, in this case, it was believed to be through metabolic cross resistance."

Mr Willis said it followed some concern over several wild radish populations in the State's northern agricultural region, which were also were being tested.

He said the latest developments again highlighted the importance for industry to employ strategies that could help maintain the effectiveness of existing herbicides.

"This means not using sequential applications of Group H products and, where we can, using coformulations or tank mixtures so we are not just relying on a single active (ingredient)," Mr Willis said.

"With a broadleaf herbicide such as Velocity, it contains both pyrasulfotole (Group H) and bromoxynil (Group C), so two different modes of action and, importantly, there is synergism between them.

"This is in addition to good application recommendations including using the maximum herbicide rate required, high water rates, targeting small weeds at the early crop stage when there is minimal shading, as well as using the appropriate nozzle set-up to ensure maximum efficacy out of these herbicides.''

Mr Willis said growers were also encouraged to use non-chemical weed control methods where possible to help extend the effective use of existing herbicides.

"Harvest weed seed management is a big one, as well as looking at crop rotations and increased crop competition," he said.

"Pasture/sheep also is an option that can help control things - don't just rely on herbicides.''

Fellow market development agronomist with Bayer in WA and the company's IWM lead in Australia, Craig White, agreed.

He said while the sensitivity shift in populations was complex and researchers were still investigating the cross resistance in wild radish, the message remained the same as that expressed over many years.

"Mix, rotate and do everything you can, including using every weed control option at your disposal, to keep these tools alive and viable for as long as possible,'' Mr White said.

He said to help growers with IWM strategies, Bayer had a dedicated website (crop.bayer.com.au/tools/mix-it-up) that included extensive information and resources, as well as recommendations from the global HRAC and Australian industry's WeedSmart program.

It also includes a Resistance Tracker which updates growers on weed resistance in their local areas.

By simply entering a postcode, they can determine which weeds need to be closely monitored.