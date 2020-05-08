Telstra boosts mobile coverage in Carnarvon

MOBILE phone coverage around Carnarvon has been boosted with a new site being activated under the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program.

Telstra area general manager Boyd Brown said the new mobile base station, located on the eastern side of town, was delivering state-of-the-art mobile coverage.

It is one of 213 mobile coverage black spots across regional and rural Western Australia benefitting from expanded 3G/4G mobile coverage provided by Telstra through the Mobile Black Spot Program.

"As one of our State's primary agricultural regions this new site is a big bonus for Carnarvon's horticulturalists as well as providing coverage for motorists and tourists travelling on the nearby North West Coastal Highway," Mr Brown said.

Mr Brown said the new site was equipped with a 4GX service which provided a faster mobile network with more consistent data speeds.

He said the new service would also enable enhanced coverage for nearby areas.

"We've worked closely with locals and the shire to get their feedback, which helped us in the planning and roll out of this site to deliver maximum benefit for the local community," Mr Brown said.

He said the blackspot program encouraged carriers to build mobile infrastructure in remote and semi-rural areas which all carriers can access if they choose.