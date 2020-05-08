Wind system is making its mark

HARVESTAIRE began in 1980 by developing the blower front kit for Western Australian-drought affected farmers.

Since then, Harvestaire has been working with Crary in the United States to refine a new generation of air reels for Australian farmers.

Over the 2018 and 2019 harvests, Harvestaire has been testing the Crary Wind System (CWS) with progressive farmers in WA with positive results across multiple crop types and harvesting conditions.

The CWS has proven to be particularly effective for shatter-prone crops such as lupins and barley.

The CWS works by using the existing tyne reel and adding a manifold in front of the reel to produce a curtain of high velocity air over the cutter bar, feeding more crop over the knife, more crop in the grain bin and more money into farmers' pockets.

Doodlakine farmer Matthew Steber has given the CWS the tick of approval, after successfully using the system for the past two harvests.

"The results from the first harvest of lupins were impressive and included even feeding of crop materials, less shatter loss and higher ground speeds,'' Mr Steber said.

"The additional yield also meant less volunteer crop germination during the 2020 preparation for seeding.

"By my estimate, the additional kilograms per hectare meant the CWS would pay for itself after 1500 hectares, based on yielding an additional 60 kilograms hectare," he said.

Miling farmer Paul White used the CWS for the first time in 2019 to harvest lupins and barley.

"The results were immediate with noticeably improved yield,'' Mr White said.

"Engaging the air system meant it blew grain off the knife, kept it clean and allowed the knife to cut better - improving ground speed and moving more grain onto the belt.

"The CWS paid for itself in its first year."

Long lead times from the US means Harvestaire is seeking expressions of interest now so Australian farmers can benefit from what is shaping up to be a good 2020 harvest.

The CWS is currently available for most Macdon and John Deere fronts and Harvestaire is working with Crary to increase the available range.