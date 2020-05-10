$36,000 Irongate Wagyu heifer off to US

PRICES soared to $105,000 for an unjoined heifer and a record $23,000 for an embryo at the recent Australian Wagyu Association Elite Sale on the back of strong demand from around the globe.

Demand was strong from the outset on the catalogue of bulls, females, embryo packages and semen which represented the top five per cent on breed EBVS across the world.

The sale is normally conducted as part of the National Wagyu Conference which was to be held on the Gold Coast, Queensland, at the end of April however with COVID-19 forcing its cancellation, the sale this year went ahead in an online-only format.

One hundred and forty six buyers from 11 countries registered for the sale which was conducted by the Grant Daniel & Long (GDL) team from their head office in Dalby, Queensland and facilitated by Elite Livestock Auctions online.

Of the 25 females on offer, 20 sold to the sale high of $105,000, for a clearance rate of 80pc and an average of $35,850.

The top money came at the opening of the sale when Jeremy Freer, Scottsdale, Arizona, United States, outbid five other parties to purchase Sumo Fuku P526 (AI) (ET).

Offered by Simon Coates, Sumo Cattle Co, Brookfield, Queensland, the 21-month-old was sired by Sumo's most elite bull, Sumo Michifuku F154, and out of Sumo Nami D066.

With a strong influence of TF Itoshigenami in its breeding, Fuku P526, boasted EBVs of +2.6 for EMA, +1.4 for rump fat, -0.3 for retail beef yield (RBY), and marble score (MS) of +1.7.

The sale's second-top price of $90,000 was also paid for a female offered by Sumo Cattle Co.

International money once again won the bidding, with Marcel Merz, Switzerland, purchasing Sumo Fuku P524 (AI) (ET).

Also sired by Sumo Michifuku F154, and out of Sumo Doi E209, the 17-month-old had EBVs of +2.6 EMA, +1.5 rump fat, -0.2 RBY, and +1.8 MS.

In total, Mr Coates sold five unjoined heifers, averaging 15-months-of-age and all sired by Sumo Michifuku F154, for an average of $62,300.

Albany-based Irongate Wagyu stud was also successful in selling the only heifer it offered in the sale, Irongate Michiko Q1355 (AI), for $36,000 to a buyer based in Texas in the United States.

The late October 2019-drop heifer is by Irongate Michifuku M352 and was described in the catalogue to be a lovely heifer calf and one of the top Q-drop females for the self-replacing index (SRI) in the stud's herd.

It was also noted in the catalogue that Michiko Q1355 brings outstanding carcase weight as well as marble to the table.

Michiko Q1355 has EBVs of +49 for carcase weight, +2.5 EMA, +0.2 RBY, +1.3 MS and a SRI of +$250.

GDL sale manager Harvey Weyman-Jones said the females in the sale sold well on the back of strong international interest, with 10 of the 20 selling to Switzerland or the US, including two polled females selling to Switzerland for $65,000 and $62,500.

Demand for bulls couldn't match that of the female section of the catalogue with eight of the 24 on offer selling for a 33pc clearance.

Bulls sold to a top price of $47,500 and an average of $22,125.

The top-selling bull was Circle8 Q122 (ET), offered by Jeremy Cooper, Circle 8 Wagyu, Marulan, New South Wales, and purchased by a syndicate of four breeders - Michael Katz, Cammeray, New South Wales, Brian Angus, South Africa, Peter Bishop, Cowra, NSW and Joe Grose, Bukkulla, NSW.

The 13-month-old, sired by Sumo Michifuku F154 and out of Trig Farm Aizakura C118, had EBVs of +3.3 EMA, +1.2 rump fat, -0.1 RBY and +1.8 MS.

The Cooper family said at the time of entry, Q122 was "approximately double breed average for all growth traits, carcase weight and marble score".

Circle8 Q122 weighed in at 370kg on February 26, 2020, with a 28cm scrotal circumference, 73cm2 EMA and 5mm/4mm fat.

A second-top price of $32,000 was paid for Coochin Kitanami Q113 (AI) (ET) by Peter Knudsen, Chinchilla, Queensland.

Offered by MA Schmitt and AM Ryan, the 9mo bull was sired by Coates Itoshigenami G113 and out of Trent Bridge K0036, with EBVs of +4 EMA, -0.6 rump fat, +0.1 RBY and +2.1 MS.

The embryo section of the catalogue saw 15 of 25 lots sell for a clearance of 60pc and average of $15,520.

The record price of $23,000 an embryo was paid by Scott de Bruin, Mayura Wagyu, Millicent, South Australia, for four embryos sired by World K's Kanadagene 100 and from WSI Tai Ms Ito DG007W.

Offered by Ken Kurosawatsu, Wagyu Sekai, Ontario, Canada, the embryos were said to be "a royal marriage of World K's Suzutani with World K's Okutani, which will never be offered again".

Mr Kurosawatsu offered three genetic lots in the sale - the others being 10 semen straws selling for $1500 each and another 10 semen straws making $1100 each.

Mr Weyman-Jones said all of Mr Kurosawatsu's lots were old or rare genetics and sold for export to leading Australian Wagyu breeders.

An offering of 19 lots of semen straws saw 16 lots sold for a clearance rate of 84pc and average of $7431.

A top price of $4300 a straw was paid by well-known thoroughbred stud owners Yulong Investments, Mangalore, Victoria, for 10 straws from Mayura P1040.

Offered by Scott de Bruin, Mayura Wagyu, P1040 was sired by Mayura Itoshigenami Jnr which achieved a world record semen price of $68,000/straw at Mayura's inaugural high performance production online sale in March.