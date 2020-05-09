Stunning scenery in Ferguson Valley

Price: Online Auction through Openn Negotiation

Location: Ferguson

Area: 1.39ha

Agent: Nutrien Real Estate

Contact: Steve Lloyd-Smith 0409 109 674

Ben Lloyd-Smith 0409 875 588

Daniel Lloyd-Smith 0400 291 226





THE online auction through Openn Negotiation is under way (with subject to finance bidders allowed) for this excellent property, which can sell at any time, so contact Nutrien Real Estate immediately to become qualified and avoid missing out.

There is nothing more important today than your health and the health of the ones you love.

The location you choose to live is paramount in enhancing your healthy lifestyle.

So with this in mind, is there any better place to call home than the beautiful Ferguson Valley?

722 Ferguson Road is bordered by the impressive St Aiden Wines to the east, while the Ferguson River defines the southern and western boundaries.

Incredibly productive soils mean growing your own fruit and vegetables is a joy and you can take advantage of the riparian rights to draw water for domestic use from the river.

Surrounded by rolling hills, this property is nestled peacefully into its very own slice of paradise.

Ferguson Valley is an attraction for cycling and bush walking and as the marketing says, 'good food, good wine and beautiful scenery' is the motto of Ferguson Valley.

Tasting plates, degustation menus, handmade cheese, award winning pizza - you'll find it all.

The passionate chefs are serious about using fresh, local produce and wowing visitors.

Whether you're after lunch with a view, or a space where the kids can run and play, there are plenty of cafes, winery restaurants and breweries to suit you.

There are two dwellings on the property that include the main homestead and the dairy cottage which, as it sounds, has been a very clever renovation, turning the old dairy into a self-contained two-bedroom, one-bathroom villa which opens up many potential business possibilities.

You will be able to relax and enjoy the natural beauty that wraps around you - whether you're on the huge patio that runs the length of the home or under shady trees within the grounds.

With five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three living areas, two kitchens, a double garage/workshop, barbecue area and an enormous games room, there will be no shortage of space for you and your family.