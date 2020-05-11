Reduced director plan raised with CBH

Rob Sewell.

WONGAN Hills grower and former CBH Board chairman Robert Sewell has met with CBH to discuss his proposal to cut the number of grower-elected directors on the board from nine to five.

The first meeting between the two parties was held last Wednesday, with Mr Sewell talking with chairman Simon Stead, deputy chairwoman Natalie Browning and company secretary David Woolfe over video conference.

Mr Sewell said it had been difficult to get a meeting as the co-operative was busy dealing with the resignation of former chairman Wally Newman and the upcoming Special General Meeting (SGM) to dismiss director Trevor Badger from the board.

"I told them that I would be very disappointed if they fill the vacancies left by Wally and potentially by Trevor as there is a big group of growers out there that want to see some changes to the structure of the board," Mr Sewell said.

"I've already suggested they reduce the number of directors and of zones, so they could let zone four, which was left vacant by Wally, be absorbed by surrounding zones, but they weren't very adapted to that approach.

"They appeased me a little bit as they haven't decided on what they're going to do, but under the rules of CBH they don't have to replace the directors that have left."

Mr Stead said the meeting was productive and that Mr Sewell was aware the SGM, the resignation of Wally and the COVID-19 pandemic all have a major impact on hearing his proposal.

"It's not an issue we need to rush through, we will contemplate Robert's point of view, we'll engage with the Grower's Advisory Council and with the wider membership and form a position that delivers for the long-term interests of all," Mr Stead said.

"When it comes to the vacancies, there has been no decision made as to the process, but under our current rules district four, the Albany port zone, is absolutely entitled to be represented on the board.

"There is no doubt that we will seek to have representation from that district, but the decision has not been made as to if we'll hold a bi-election or appoint someone."

Mr Sewell is set to meet with the chairman again on May 20.