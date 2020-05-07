Welcome to another Farm Weekly Thursday!

News
Some of the stories to be featured in the latest edition of Farm Weekly - out now!

It's Thursday and that means it's time to get your new copy of Farm Weekly.

Issues in this edition include:

  • A legal fight between Esperance farmer Mic Fels and tech-giant Apple over the use of the letter 'i' in his agtech start-up.
  • More on boardroom issues for CBH in the lead-up to the Special General Meeting to remove director Trevor Badger.
  • The Fall armyworm continues to be on the march south.
  • A shortage of store cattle has tightened margins for WA's feedlot industry.
  • Record numbers of cattle are on the move to the east.
  • Boarders at WA's education colleges are set for long lockdowns to deal with COVID-19.
  • Tammin Merino ewe lambs set $321 record
  • Australian farmland is in high demand
  • Plus
  • The latest in machinery, markets, wool and property, as well as another solid Classifieds section - all this and more in this week's Farm Weekly - out now!
From the front page

