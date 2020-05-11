Esperance region delivers coastal dream

42 Merivale Road, Bandy Creek

Iconic property in the region

Award-winning home

Truly unique views throughout the house

WHILE this property is widely known for its full sized replica of the Stonehenge, it also features an award-winning home.

The views throughout the house and outside are unmatched, with the stunning rural landscape of 87 hectares, large shed and cattle yards capturing the agricultural aspect of the property and sights of Stonehenge from the windows are truly something unique - plus there's the iconic national park.

This is an award-winning home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large open-plan living, dining and kitchen area featuring beautiful wooden flooring.

The galley-style kitchen is stylish with cabinetry to complement the flooring and contrasting stone benchtops and black splashback tiles.

The interior décor flows seamlessly throughout the home, with wooden floors to the master bedrooms and carpets to the secondary bedrooms.

The Stonehenge allows for this property to be utilised as a tourism business.

GRAND COASTAL LUXURY AT ITS FINEST

3 Phillips Street, West Beach

Priced at $1.95m

Five bedrooms, four bathrooms

Ideal coastal home for entertaining

Flexible living arrangements

IN Esperance's premium suburb of West Beach is this grand residence of ultimate coastal luxury.

With an expansive open-plan kitchen, living and dining area, the spectacular views of the bay and town centre can be enjoyed from multiple locations in the home.

The blackbutt timber flooring is another nod to a wonderful natural landscape and adds a sense of timeless elegance.

With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, this is a home with plenty of room for a large family or offers ideal privacy for guests.

The kitchen is sure to impress the toughest of critics, with a built-in coffee machine, two pyrolytic ovens, a steam oven and a dumbwaiter coming from downstairs, as well as abundant cupboard and bench space and a walk-in pantry.

The open-plan area also includes an entertaining area with a bar and kitchenette which maximise the beautiful views.

The attention-to detail throughout the home is exceptional with no expense being spared, including underfloor heating and reverse-cycle air-conditioning.

The thoughtful design of the home allows for downstairs living if desired.

The 1251 square metre block also allows for two double garages and the gardens are designed to minimise maintenance yet complement the house perfectly.

