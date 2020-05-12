Record-breaking month for 4Farmers

4Farmers site manager Roger Franklin.

4FARMERS had a record month in April after producing more than 1.2 million litres of chemical products at it's manufacturing site in Welshpool.

It was the company's biggest month in more than 10 years of operation, with the previous record being 810,00l in March 2016.

4Farmers site manager Roger Franklin said the achievement was testament to the great team of staff.

"The fact that April was so busy arose out of necessity because supply delays meant we couldn't spread production to earlier months as we would normally," Dr Franklin said.

"But on the demand side farmers still wanted products urgently."

The main products produced were Glyphosate, Trifluralin and Prosulfocarb, which are high volume products that boost the number.

Dr Franklin said the company had the capacity to produce most of the liquid products that 4Farmers supplied.

"In months when we are making suspension concentrate (SC) products such as Diflufenican 500, Atrazine 600 or Propyzamide 500, the volumes are not so impressive but these products keep us just as busy," he said.

"Making products locally means we know what is in the product and have better control over quality."

"It's great to be able to boast that we offer Australian made products and employ local people."