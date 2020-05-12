Demand prices lotfeeders out

A SHORTAGE of store cattle has created some short-term uncertainty and tight margins for the feedlot industry in Western Australia, according to Hyden cattle feedlotter Trevor Hinck.

Cattle feedlotters in WA have been getting good prices for their stock, but buying cattle in at a reasonable price has become an issue, as demand continues to be high as Eastern States breeders look to restock and rebuild their herds.

One feedlotter at the Muchea Livestock Centre this week said at 300 cents a kilogram he was priced out of the market.

"I won't be buying at that price because I can't make any money out of it," he said.

Mr Hinck said the market was "all very fluid at the moment".

"It's a bit of an unknown - a real balancing act," Mr Hinck said.

"There's not much spec' buying.

"Feedlotters are not buying cattle to put on feed unless there's a purchaser at the end already.

"The store price is too high to take the risk."

Mr Hinck said contract feeding was continuing as normal.

Consumer demand for red meat produce in the past month or so saw the store price of cattle reach a point that was squeezing the margins for feedlotters in WA, but there's only positives forecasted for the industry if it can get through the uncertainty experienced at the moment.

"Domestically people rushed out and bought protein and that stock will deplete and people will go back to buying in time," Mr Hinck said.

"It will get back to normal, but when?"

The price for store cattle has reached more than $3/kg.

Mr Hinck said a lot of cattle had gone into the Eastern States in recent months which had put pressure on the store cattle supply for the feedlot sector.

"The demand for grain fed cattle after the rush on meat we saw four weeks ago, as well as the borders closed for export markets to go to Japan, South Korea and China, has meant the cool rooms have filled up with beef.

"It has put pressure on the prices.

"There's still a high store price because of the shortage to guarantee grain fed cattle through July-September.

"If the season doesn't break soon for the South West, our grass fed cattle will be late."

Mr Hinck said about "7000-odd cattle over the past three months have left the WA system" which had affected the higher store price.

He said the majority were young heifers, about 300 kilograms and would be put on grass and fed out to weight for breeding stock or processing.

"Let's be honest," Mr Hinck said.

"Were we able to keep them here without the feed and water on hand?"

The lack of rainfall in the South West and Southern Coastal regions in the past two years has had an impact on the amount of grass on hand for livestock and as a result some farmers have destocked their cattle or shrunk their herd back to the core stock in order to manage the land and remain in business.

Despite the offloading in some parts, Mr Hinck said the State's breeding herd was stagnant in the South West, although it may have dropped a little in the northern regions due to the destocking that occurred before the rains came last year.

He said COVID-19 was affecting the world's trade and producers just needed to wait it out.

"The whole world is in the same position as we are in," he said.

"All wanting to get a product on the water to try and sell beef.

"It creates more uncertainty.

"Demand stays the same but affordability is the question.

"At what price?

"Markets want and need Australian beef.

"At some stage it will get back on track but when it does we don't know.

"There's no negatives, just uncertainty."

Mr Hinck said being a protein provider was a good business to be in and they just needed to "deal with the situation the best way we can".

"We are all good businesses and we all have potential", Mr Hinck said.

"This is a blip.

"As an industry we need to not panic too much and keep a steady hand."

Other than that it was "business as usual".