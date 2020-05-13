WAFarmers to investigate CBH email chain

A WAFarmers member and a zone co-ordinator have been caught up in a scandal after it was found they inappropriately used part of the WAFarmers membership list.

The zone co-ordinator was instructed by Bob Iffla, a former WAFarmers zone president and current member, to distribute a communique to CBH Group members in regards to this Friday's Special General Meeting to remove director Trevor Badger from the co-operative's board.

The communique contained an email which had originally been sent by CBH director Kevin Fuchsbichler to Mr Iffla.

The email from Mr Fuchsbichler was sent on May 6 and contained information about Mr Badger's alleged breaches and asked members to vote in support of the resolution.

WAFarmers president Rhys Turton said it was WAFarmers' policy not to be involved in CBH Board matters.

"It is very regrettable that a WAFarmers member took it upon themselves to direct a WAFarmers zone co-ordinator to distribute a communique," Mr Turton said.

"The communique was forwarded to a number of WAFarmers members as well as non-members.

"WAFarmers is disappointed that the organisation's zone contacts have been used in this instance and it is unfortunate that our organisation has been caught up in a CBH dispute."

Mr Iffla confirmed that he did ask the zone co-ordinator to forward on Mr Fuchsbichler's email.

"I knew she had her own email and her own database of contacts, some of whom were WAFarmers members, but many of them weren't," Mr Iffla said.

"The original email had been sent to me by Kevin and I figured it was a good idea to send it to some other people so they could see it."

CBH chairman Simon Stead clarified that Mr Fuchsbichler acted within his rights as a director when sending the original email.

"I would like to clarify that Kevin Fuchsbichler sent an email to his personal contacts about the upcoming Special General Meeting, restating his position already provided in the Notice of Meeting and encouraging growers to participate in the vote," Mr Stead said.

"He did not ask for WAFarmers to share his email to their members list."

Mr Turton said management had been instructed to undertake an investigation into the matter and it will be raised with the WAFarmers Board for appropriate action.

"The individuals involved would be aware of the potential implications of their actions and it is clear that they have acted outside of WAFarmers' protocols," Mr Turton said.

"WAFarmers is extremely disappointed in this action, however, we are confident that our members will recognise this action as inappropriate and will not be swayed by the views of an individual."