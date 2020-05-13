Rain falls but not enough for some areas

Hazel Schoof, 2, lives with her parents on the Hall's farm at Kendenup. She loved jumping in the puddles from the decent rainfall received.

TWO cold fronts delivered much-needed rain to areas of the South West Land Division last week but some water deficient areas missed out to a large degree, as well as in the Central West.

That's the rainfall analysis from the Bureau of Meteorology on Monday morning.

Denmark topped the chart with 98 millimetres for the week in the Southern Coastal region which was 20mm-30mm above the next highest falls in Barrett Meadows and Albany.

King River, Mt Barker and Many Peaks received 55mm, 50mm and 40mm respectively to round out the top five.

All other areas received less than 37mm with water deficient areas of Jerramungup (DPIRD) recording 24mm and Salmon Gums recording the lowest rainfall at 1mm.

While the falls were not quite as high as at Denmark they were more widespread in the South West region.

Capel (DPIRD) and Rosa Brook (DPIRD) stations both recording 88mm, while Capel North, Cowaramup, Manjimup, Donnybrook (DPIRD), Margaret River, Pemberton and Thomson Brook all recorded between 70-77mm.

All other areas received between 30mm-70mm except for Busselton Shire and Brunswick Junction (DPIRD) which recorded 17mm and 29mm respectively.

The Lower West region received the next highest falls but the results varied.

Dwellingup saw 74mm and Jarrahdale (DPIRD) 59mm.

Waroona received 38mm, Lancelin 26mm, Muchea 18mm and Bolgart 9mm.

The Great Southern region was topped by Marradong (DPIRD) at 54mm and Frankland (DPIRD) at 51mm.

Williams received 43mm, Katanning RS 32mm, Kojonup 31mm and Narrogin 22mm.

While Hyden recorded 7mm and Lake Grace just 9mm, Newdegate RS saw 21mm, which would be welcome relief for some sheep producers in the region.

Rain was also very selective where it fell across the Central Wheatbelt region with Merredin topping the chart at 38mm.

While Koorda received 23mm, Trayning West 29mm, Burracoppin South 22mm and York 21mm, most other areas were lucky if they saw more than 10mm.

Nine areas recorded 1mm or less.

In the Central West region Lancelin Defence recorded the high of 34mm followed by Jurien Bay at 24mm and Dandaragan West at 22mm.

While a few areas recorded between 10-20mm, a number of areas received lass than 10mm with just 3mm recorded at Bindi Bindi North, Canna, Mingenew and Latham.

The benefits of the rain will be determined if there's any decent follow up rain and whether or not frosts hit as the temperature drops during winter.

