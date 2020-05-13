Enter now for Sire Shootout

Entires are now open for Australian Community Media's newest online beef cattle showcase - Sire Shootout.

The national event is open to any beef bulls that are for sale in 2020 either through a public auction or private treaty.

It follows the success of the The Land's 2020 Beef Battle last month, which was viewed online more than 17,000 times across at least 50 different countries and an additional 24,000 times on social media.



Exhibitors in the Beef Battle reported private sale offers on bulls while others fielded interest in semen and eggs from across the world.



Sire Shootout is an opportunity to promote bulls far beyond local clientele, outside of their state borders and as far as an international audience.



Beyond the prize pool and competition status on offer, ACM believes this is one of the best marketing opportunities it has ever offered.



Nominations are open until June 26 for three different bull classes; Bos indicus bulls, British bulls and European bulls.



Entrants must contribute one side profile photograph and 30 seconds of video footage of each animal walking parallel to the camera (for example along a fence line) by no later than 5pm on June 26. Entrants who miss this deadline will not be accepted.



This footage will then be collated by Wild Colt Productions for a team of judges to cast their eyes over and comment on each animal.



The live judging will be broadcast across ACM's six agriculture mastheads (North Queensland Register, Queensland Country Life, The Land, Stock and Land, Stock Journal and Farm Weekly) to a global audience from July 6 to July 9.

The top five placings of the three classes will compete for the supreme exhibit and runner up supreme exhibit titles which any of the 15 bulls can win regardless of their previous placings.

Each stud can nominate a maximum of four bulls but they must be registered with a breed society and be for sale in 2020 through either private treaty or a public auction.

To enter the Sire Shootout visit your relevant masthead's website below.



www.northqueenslandregister.com.au/cattle/sire-shootout/



www.queenslandcountrylife.com.au/cattle/sire-shootout/



www.theland.com.au/cattle/sire-shootout/

www.stockandland.com.au/cattle/sire-shootout/



www.stockjournal.com.au/cattle/sire-shootout/



www.farmweekly.com.au/cattle/sire-shootout/



