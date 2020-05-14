Virtual health summer for rural women

A FIVE-day virtual event focused on women's health will be held next month, following a Virtual Rural Health Forum which was held on May 1.

The Rural Women's Health Forum, hosted by The Rural Naturopath Hayley Dawson, will be held over five mornings from June 22-26.

The online forum held a couple of weeks ago brought together a huge number of rural people around the country to talk about gut health, mental wellbeing, medical advice and physical health.

Ms Dawson said the event went so well and exceeded everyone's expectations.

"The interactions and engagement from each listener was amazing and completely made the day," Ms Dawson said.

"The feedback from the event was outstanding and I now know that we can achieve great results in our goals of connecting those in rural areas, empowering to make healthy choices and allow them to learn in this new virtual way."

Following the success of the first virtual forum, The Rural Naturopath is excited for the five-day summit which will be broken down into specific health issues that commonly affect those in rural and remote areas.

It will allow sessions to be more targeted to specific health issues such as mental health, farm safety, women's health, food is medicine, creativity and self-care.