MacTiernan sees market access as key issue

ACCESS to international markets, possible labour shortages, consumer activism and systemic climate change are just some of the challenges the agricultural industry will continue to face over the next 12 months.

That's the forecast from Alannah MacTiernan who oversees the crucial portfolios of Regional Development, Agriculture, Food and Ports and expects certain segments of the industry to be hit harder than others from COVID-19, highlighting the horticultural sector as one that would face ongoing challenges due to the pandemic.

"I think for certain segments, the availability of being able to get our products into overseas markets is a huge thing," Ms MacTiernan said.

She said WA was vulnerable because of its export base and scale and as a lot of its product goes out in the belly of passenger aircraft.

"Fortunately we still have Qatar (Airways) going in and out to the Middle East, but that's not enough to take all of our product," Ms MacTiernan said.

"To some extent we could see the value of the meat exports may be enough to be sustainable without government assistance, but I think the main challenge is going to be for our horticultural sector because of that lack of market."

With the Federal government offering subsidised flights for the next couple of months into Singapore to help the industry service its international markets, Ms MacTiernan said the State government had been working with the Commonwealth to access more funds for subsidies.

With consumer activism also creating enormous challenges for farmers, she said an opportunity could be found by the industry, within the problem.

"Because we are a relatively small producer, if we can focus on those consumer-led markets, we have an opportunity to cement our place and not be overwhelmed by the sheer volumes of wheat, for example, coming from the Black Sea and Argentina," Ms MacTiernan said.

She said the State government would continue to closely monitor the number of backpackers in WA and try to link backpackers with seasonal jobs in the sector.

"We've asked the Federal government to keep us informed of how many backpackers are actually leaving WA, so we can get a handle on whether or not we are going to be losing too many workers," Ms MacTiernan said.

"There was fear that all the backpackers would go home and we would not have the 5000-7000 people we need from May through to December, so we have been doing very detailed work on the availability of backpacker labour and, at the moment, it's looking OK.

"As we re-open hospitality over the next two months, obviously many of the existing backpackers are going to be going back to hospitality, so we really have to be working very hard to make sure that we have people there to plant and pick between May and December.

"We've set up websites and have job matching processes to really maximise our effectiveness."

Although COVID-19 has added costs and created a potential loss of markets for the agricultural industry, Ms MacTiernan said the impact of the pandemic hadn't been as significant as that of drought and climate change.

"The projections for rainfall look like they're going to be pretty good across this year, but we are in systemic climate change and we need to understand that and to be constantly improving how we do things so we can operate within this challenging environment," she said.

Going forward, Ms MacTiernan said she wanted to focus her efforts on the development of a hydrogen industry in WA which would produce renewable ammonia for the agricultural industry and, more broadly, help decarbonise our State's economy.

"Its very nature means it is going to be spread right throughout the State, offer us amazing opportunities for cheap energy and will enable an enormous amount of decentralisation," Ms MacTiernan said.

"This ties in with another thing that I want to do, which is get on top of what the carbon footprint of agriculture is and really show the importance of having livestock in the system.

"It's a positive if you properly analyse it and look holistically at how a mixed livestock and cropping farm works."

With livestock reducing the reliance on petrochemical fertilisers to regenerate our soils, Ms MacTiernan said livestock shouldn't be seen in the way they had been characterised - based on European and North American feedlot grain fed animals.

"We need to do some sophisticated thinking and modelling around these systems," she said.

"By producing renewable hydrogen and thereby renewable ammonia, we can have that as our underlying fertiliser and massively reduce our carbon footprint.

"If you have a look at how much of the carbon footprint of farming is tied into petrochemical produced fertiliser, it's quite significant and we can really reduce that."

