Four road frontages are a rare find

Price: $2.5m

Location: Dandaragan

Area: 1077ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Kris Teakle 0409 686 626

KNOWN as Colty Downs, this property measures 1077 hectares, with about 900ha being considered croppable.

It is a rarity to have a property that has four road frontages, but that's what Colty Downs offers and more.

It has good access from North West Road, Coalara Road, Coomberdale West Road and Muthawandery Road.

This property has abundant ground water along with three soaks, one dam and a bore, so diversity on this great location is very evident.

With the Dandaragan township being 27 kilometres away and about 25km from Moora, the amenities are close by and the possibilities are endless.

Undulating soil types of sand over gravel with a good fertiliser history are in place and there are improved pastures of clover and rye grass.

There is good infrastructure with a large machinery shed, 100 tonne fertiliser shed, sheep and cattle yards, four silos and a comfortable four-bedroom, one-bathroom family homestead.