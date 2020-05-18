Trimble partners with Next Instruments

NEW South Wales-based Next Instruments Pty Ltd has announced it has been chosen as a Trimble Select Business Partner for agriculture.

It means Next Instruments' CropScan 3300H On Combine Analyser and CropScanAg Solutions Mapping Service will be available to customers through the Trimble and Vantage distribution networks in the United States and Australia.

The CropScan 3300H On Combine Analyser is a leading near infrared(NIR) analyser designed to measure protein, moisture, starch and oil in grains and oilseeds as they are stripped in a combine harvester.

The CropScanAg Solutions Mapping Service collects the data and then combines it with yield and GPS co-ordinates.

The combined data is used to develop variable rate fertiliser maps and prescriptions, which enable farmers to apply fertiliser where it is needed.

Through the Trimble Select Business Program, Next Instruments will expand its US distribution and Trimble will also extend its program with Next Instruments to cover Australian Trimble dealers.

Installation and technical support will be provided to the dealers directly from Next Instruments.

"This relationship demonstrates Trimble's commitment to collaborating with other technology innovators," a Trimble spokesman said.

"It will provide solutions that complement and connect farm operations for growers world-wide."

Earlier this year, Next Instruments announced it had taken grain monitoring a step further with the introduction of chaser bin weigh scales, inter-faced with its CropScan 3300H.

While the Cropscan analyser measures protein, oil, starch and moisture in grains and oil seeds on-the-go, capturing the weight for each grain tank has mainly come from the combine harvester's yield monitor.

With the introduction of chaser bin weigh scales, farmers can now have accurate load data.

The Agrimatics' Libra Cart Weighing Systems is a leader in this technology using Bluetooth communication to send the weight data to the Libra Cart app.

Next Instruments has become a data partner with Agrimatics to integrate the Libra Cart Weigh Scale weight of every grain tank into the Grain Logistics Screen of the CropScan 3300H display.

The CropScan-Agrimatics Libra Cart integration automates the recording of the weight every time grain is transferred into the grain cart.

A Bluetooth interface between the Libra Cart weighing system and the CropScan 3300H display allows the weight of the grain to be recorded automatically.