AllmakesAG appoints new general manager

FOR Bernard McLean, new general manager at ALLmakesAG, a move south has been a move up.

Before joining ALLmakesAG three weeks ago, he spent four years as operations manager for Ord Agricultural Equipment and Ord Machining, based in Kununurra.

The company was a dealership for Kubota, Krone and Goldacres brands and its clients were a mix of pastoralists with stock fodder enterprises based on centre pivots and farming operations with more intensive cultivation as part of the Ord irrigation area.

"We had a couple of mechanics, a couple of spare parts people and I looked after sales, but as operations manager I oversaw the whole thing," Mr McLean said.

At ALLmakesAG dealerships in Northam, Geraldton and Esperance, he is dealing with familiar brands and equipment - Kubota, Kubota Implements and Krone, plus Deutz-Fahr, Grain Logic, Land Pride, Great Plains and Arcusin.

ALLmakesAG Geraldton is also a Goldacres boomsprayer and equipment dealership.

But it is not just sales of new and used machinery where Mr McLean's experience will be an advantage for customers - he grew up on a dairy farm and was a compliance contractor in the mining industry, controlling weed infestations among other duties, before heading north.

"With the ALLmakesAG name the focus is to provide spares and servicing for a whole range of makes and we have a comprehensive stock of parts to do that," he said.

"The hay customers know who we are, but the objective is to make the wider farming community aware of the farm and hay machinery we can offer.

"We're stocking some good brands and quality equipment and we expect to see some growth."

Mr McLean heads up a team of 20 people at ALLmakesAG and has been busy getting around to each branch to meet staff and to meet clients at demonstration days.

Mr McLean can be contacted through ALLmakesAG branches, Northam 9621 7744, Geraldton 9964 7443 and Esperance 9071 2757, allmakesag.com.au or bernard.mclean@allmakesag. com.au