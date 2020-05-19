Duraquip solves on-farm logistics issues

IN 2005, Gnowangerup-based manufacturer Duraquip rolled out what it claimed was the "World's Best Belly Dumper" to revolutionise re-loading air-seeders.

It's undeniable to this day that it is the safest, most efficient and user-friendly way that one of your staff could fill an air cart.

Duraquip has solved logistical nightmares throughout all farming regions of Australia with this dual purpose semi-trailer and can proudly boast that it has received 100 per cent customer satisfaction.

Duraquip has six TORNADO models which cater for every operation, including diverse liquid programs.

Every model doubles as an excellent grain carting trailer at harvest time which means your investment is returning dividends at two of the most critical times of the year, with a year-round ability for work around the farm.

The TORNADO has remained the superior choice in the field.

If you want to improve productivity and professionalise your operation and attract quality staff then the time has come to put your name on a GEN II TORNADO.

Get in quick and take advantage of the June 30 tax write-off.

Call our friendly sales team to work out the exact model you need and get your order placed.

Duraquip also prides itself with the development and manufacture of several other popular brands in the market.

The latest addition to the product range is the LoadFORCE.

This is a super lightweight, drop deck-style, aluminium grain tipper.

This will run alongside the TareFORCE nicely, further suiting the needs of any potential buyer.

If you are in the market for grain tippers, tankers or any other transport equipment then contact Duraquip today.