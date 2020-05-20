Goldacres adds Aussie to its Batchmate

The Goldacres team suited up for carrying out a batching process with a 75 millimetre Aussie Smart Pump.

LEADING Australian boomsprayer manufacturer Goldacres has endorsed the Aussie Pumps 75 millimetre Smart Pump for its Batchmate chemical mixing system.

The company required a fast-mixing and transfer method and chose the Smart Pump because it could deliver the right flow and pressure combination for the batching process.

The Goldacres Batchmate is a stand-alone batching system that allows chemicals to be pre-mixed easily, safely and quickly, ready for transfer into the sprayers.

The compact unit incorporates an 800 litre tank with a Honda-driven Aussie 75 millimetre Smart Pump.

The high capacity venturi with chemical induction probe, is incorporated to enable the mixing process to be carried out with maximum efficiency and speed.

The Aussie pump selected was a self-priming model, RSEBSV, incorporating high flow capacity and excellent performing characteristics.

Manufactured from 30 per cent glass-filled polyester, the pump will handle aggressive farm chemicals with ease.

Mechanical seals and elastomers, including the check valve, are in Viton, compatible with most farm chemicals.

The Aussie Smart Pumps are covered by a free extended warranty of five years.

Honda engines that drive them come with Honda's usual three-year warranty.

"It's great to see Australian manufacturers such as Goldacres producing innovative machines like the Batchmate," said Aussie Pumps' chief engineer John Hales.

"This purpose-built machine saves time, and even features a 23 litre hand wash tank with soap dispenser."