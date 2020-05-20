Angus Australia's new northern development officer

Angus Australia's Jen Peart, just appointed in the role of northern development officer.

Through her new role, Jen will be responsible for providing breeding decision support to producers and the beef supply chain in northern Australia using Angus and Angus-influenced genetics. This includes the development of innovative education tools, resources and extension programs.

Jen will be conducting her role based in Central Queensland, north of Injune.

She grew up in Central Queensland on an organic commercial beef cattle property that breeds, backgrounds and finishes composite cattle. After completing a Bachelor of Rural Science at University of New England Armidale she went on to join Meat and Livestock Australia in a variety of roles, most notably as an analyst in the Market Information team and as a Project Officer in Integrity Systems Company, managing the LPA program.

As a result of their involvement in the family business, Jen and her husband have taken the opportunity to move home to Central Queensland to play a more active role in the beef production enterprise.

Building on her background, Jen looks forward to developing her role at Angus Australia, within the Strategic Projects team.

"I am excited to be working to further build on opportunities to benefit the Northern beef supply chain through the use of Angus genetics," she said.

"I am particularly passionate about producer profitability and delivering research and extension of value, and I am eager to work with producers in northern Australia on the opportunities of using Angus and Angus-influenced genetics, coupled with the vast array of objective data, within their beef enterprises."

To contact Jen, please email jen.peart@angusaustralia.com.au or phone her on 0417 219 405.

