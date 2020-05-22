Deutz offers new model to the Aussie market

DEUTZ Fahr is hoping to make a statement in the Australian market with the release of its new 5125G HD tractors.

The 5G Series - 5105 and 5115 models - already has made serious inroads in Australia and overseas, gaining kudos for efficiency, productivity and comfort.

The new model is designed as an all-rounder, with an almost infinite range of spec options.

"We know Deutz-Fahr is ahead of the curve in terms of specs and driver comfort," said Deutz Fahr product manager Anthony Darveniza.

"But the 5125G HD is a whole new ball game.

"It will cater for everybody - dairy, livestock, specialist - giving it a unique functionality throughout the Australian ag sectors."

The new model offers a four-cylinder turbo inter-cooled common rail diesel engine, developing 94 kiloWatts (126 horsepower).

"So whether it's livestock, feed cultivation, viticulture, horticulture or municipal uses, the power of the 5125G HD in combination with hi-tech and load capacity, means this truly is an all-rounder for Australian conditions," Mr Darveniza said.

"It's not just the extra power because there's also a boost in hydraulic capacity, taking hydraulic flow from 55-56 litres a minute up to 90.

"So for front-end loader work it seriously speeds up cycle time while providing better fuel consumption.

"Running costs are foremost, naturally and the 5125G HD again comes into its own with low maintenance requirements, no drive belt concerns and easy radiator access.

"Then there's the renowned Deutz-Fahr technological edge: standard SDD rapid steering system - halving the number of steering wheel turns - plus wet disc brakes, stop and go driving, as well as hydro silent block cab suspension, cutting cabin vibration by upwards of 40 per cent."

Operator visibility is also enhanced.

Deutz-Fahr's new 5125G HD is in stock with orders already being filled.

p More information: call your local Deutz-Fahr dealer or visit deutztractors.com.au