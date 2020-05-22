Webinar provides soil quality guidance

A RECENT live webinar gave 76 participants the chance to listen to and ask questions of international soil expert Nicole Masters, all from the comfort of their living rooms.

Rangelands NRM, in conjunction with Northern Agricultural Catchments Council WA NRM, arranged the webinar, with Ms Master providing her broad soil knowledge, advice on using certain tools to generate growth and insights into her new book "For the Love of Soil".

The book is an informative read about healthy soil and revitalised food systems, full of technical know-how which is backed up by case studies from Ms Masters' work with regenerative farmers and land managers in Australia, New Zealand and North America.

Rangelands NRM regional agriculture landcare facilitator Sarah Jeffery said the webinar was praised by participants who came away rejuvenated with fresh ideas to take back to their own land resources.

"Nicole offered some fantastic ideas to those genuinely seeking clarification to improve their soil quality," Ms Jeffery said.

"Suggestions such as using animals to bring the land back to great use and testing to ascertain better knowledge of what you are dealing with, were just some of the ideas to take away from the webinar".

Throughout the session, Ms Masters touched on a wide range of topics, most of which came from questions participants submitted prior to the session.

Some of the most well received topics included the reason why weeds germinate, advice about lowering pH levels by reducing insecticides or herbicides and the explanation of bacteria to fungi ratio when considering what farmers are trying to grow.

NACC NRM regional agriculture landcare facilitator Annabelle Garratt said the webinar provided a unique opportunity to continue engaging with the community.

"We are incredibly pleased with the turnout of more than 70 participants and have received a lot of positive feedback from those who joined the conversation," Ms Garratt said.

The webinar was made possible through funding from the Australian government's National Landcare Program.