Features to improve firefighting safety

MODIFIED firefighting trucks with extra safety features have been provided to the Esperance volunteer fire brigades to improve their ability to respond to difficult to access areas.

The trials of the firefighting trucks started this week.

The trucks were fitted with a Central Tyre Inflation feature to allow firefighters to control the tyre pressure from in the cab while moving.

"Esperance's unique terrain of sandy dunes, dense bushland and soft farmland soil due to changing farming practices has posed challenges when responding to bushfires," said Department of Fire and Emergency Services assistant commissioner asset management Brad Delavale.

"The aim of these trials is to identify and test innovations that will enhance the firefighting fleets' ability to respond to difficult to access areas."

A tanker will also be fitted with super single tyres to assess their suitability on and off-road.

Mr Delavale said the trials would be monitored closely and would possibly be implemented to the WA's firefighting fleet if successful.

"Under the department's Operational Fleet Project, volunteer and career firefighters are now much more closely engaged in the design and delivery of our operational fleet, helping to ensure appliances are tailored to the needs of frontline personnel," he said.

"The Operational Fleet Project provides an opportunity for this trial to explore more immediate options for potentially enhancing vehicle mobility for the Esperance region."