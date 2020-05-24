Hopeful for rain in the next two weeks

DOODLAKINE, 21 kilometres east of Kellerberrin, missed out on most of the summer rain and the rain that passed through the Wheatbelt earlier this month, but that hasn't affected the seeding program at Kevin Walsh's property.

In total, just over 4000 hectares will be sown, with about 75 per cent to wheat, only 400ha to canola and even less to barley.

The rest will go to sheep feed for 1100 ewes.

Mike Southall is a farm hand on the property and said the lower amounts of barley were semi expected earlier in the year.

"It's sort of how the season has played out, then with the Chinese tariffs issue coming in, we've decided to move some of the barley paddocks into wheat," Mr Southall said.

"We didn't really get any summer rain until the beginning of March when we got about 30 millimetres.

"Then the front from a couple of weeks ago went around us, Merredin down the road got over an inch and we got next to nothing."

Seeding on the Walsh's farm began at the start of April, with the earlier plantings mainly being for sheep feed.

"We really just eased into it and we've been busier the past four or so weeks," Mr Southall said.

"It was around that magical Anzac Day date that turned up and that seems to be when we start dry seeding regardless."

Mr Southall is hopeful of good season-opening rain over the next two weeks.

"We're about 80pc of the way through seeding, so we'll probably do a couple more days and then pull up for a while and see what the forecast does," Mr Southall said.

"Depending on what happens there, the last 20pc of the crop will be up in the air."