AgImports launchs dual-purpose bin

AGIMPORTS director Tony Seabrook, York, has launched a new seed and fertiliser bin which doubles as a grain bin at harvest.

Called the Multi-Purpose Bin, it is the result of three years of design work by Mr Seabrook.

"I just got frustrated with the old seed and fertiliser bin I had," Mr Seabrook said.

"The mechanical drive system was a pain and the swing-out augers didn't fit the bill loading up my air seeder.

"I thought there had to be a simpler system, so I started sketching and came up with a better, less expensive unit.

"As it turns out, the design makes it also a great stand-alone grain bin."

The bin is manufactured in China and comprises three compartments for grain, urea and compound fertilisers with respective capacities of eight tonne, 6t and 8t.

There is a rear discharge gate for each product which can be operated manually or remotely with the complete process of simply tipping the bin so product flows into an air seeder hopper and into the auger for transfer.

Models can be built to suit six-wheel rigid chassis and up to semi-trailer body lengths of nine metres.

According to Mr Seabrook, the Multi-Purpose Bin has been designed to fit on any prime mover and is an integrated unit with sub-frame, hoist and plug-in hydraulics.

"It also is tarped so there's no added costs," Mr Seabrook said.

A close-up showing the three rear gates on the bin to discharge grain, urea and compound fertiliser. The gates can be operated manually or remotely.

He has used a 18 tonne capacity bin mounted on his Volvo truck with a 200 litre hydraulic reservoir mounted on the front of the bin's frame with tip controls in the cab.

"I've only got a limited supply for this year so orders will be taken on a first-come, first served, basis," Mr Seabrook said.

More information: phone AgImports on 0427 908 201.