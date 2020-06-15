Industry leaders to judge Sire Shootout

Three of the country's leading seedstock producers including the breeder of Australia's most expensive bull will be the official judges of the Sire Shootout.

Central Queensland's Brett Nobbs of Nobbs Cattle Company, NSW Poll Hereford breeder Steve Crowley of Tycolah and David Bondfield of Palgrove stud at Dalveen in Queensland will look over the entries in the online bull showcase where the overall winner will receive $5000 thanks to premium partner, GDL.



Photo: Kelly Butterworth

Bos Indicus/Tropically adapted judge

Mr Nobbs has been tasked with the Bos Indicus/Tropically adapted bull class and will select his top five bulls from the class which will then form part of the final 15 lineup to contest the supreme and reserve supreme bull titles.

THE STORY BEHIND BRETT NOBBS SUCCESS

The founder and principal of the highly successful NCC Brahman stud and Woonallee N Simmental stud is no stranger to seedstock success.



He still holds claim of breeding Australia's highest priced bull after NCC Justified sold for $325,000 in 2017 to Roger and Lorena Jefferis, Elrose Brahman stud, Cloncurry, Qld. That same on-property bull sale boasted a $26,914 average for 76 bulls.



Photo: Kelly Butterworth

He first obtained the record in 2006 with the $145,000 NCC Zambezi, now the tenth highest beef bull price. Mr Nobbs isn't afraid to pay for leading genetics either and purchased the Simmental breed record $160,000 Woonallee Los Angeles in 2017 to lay the platform for his Simmental venture.

He has almost 30 years judging experience of stud and commercial cattle of a wide range of breeds at numerous shows throughout Australia, including all Royal shows, the Brahmans at Beef Australia 2003, Urquart Trophy - interbreed Sydney 2011, Champions of the World competition, the sole interbreed judge at Beef Australia 2006 and 2018, Melbourne Royal 2009, the World Brangus Congress 2012 and Royal Queensland Show 2017.



British and European judge

Ben, Therese and Steve Crowley at Tycolah, Barraba. Steve Crowley will take on the British and European judging of the Sire Shootout.

Having notched up 51 years of breeding with Tycolah Poll Herefords, Steve Crowley is well-known in the show and sale ring.

Some of the stud's biggest achievements include winning the Urquhart Trophy at Sydney Royal Easter Show in 2012 with Tycolah Jovial F77, who then sold for $80,000 at the Dubbo Hereford National.



They have also won the breeders group six times in the past seven years, the sire's progeny group nine times over the past 10 years at Sydney, and the President's Shield a few times at Dubbo.



Mr Crowley has been the overjudge at a number of high profile events including Beef Australia, Wodonga Hereford National, Royal Queensland Show and Sydney Royal just to name a few.

Interbreed judge

David Bondfield of Palgrove, Dalveen, Qld.

David Bondfield is a well-respected figure in the cattle industry and will take on the interbreed championship judging.

As the CEO of the Palgrove stud which has sold bulls across the world, Mr Bondfield strives to be a leader in scaleable seedstock and commercial livestock production and is dedicated to the continual improvement of all aspects of the Palgrove business.



He has taken on international judging roles including the World Charolais Conference in Scotland, the World Galloway Conference in the United States, the National Charolais Show in Canada, and shows in New Zealand. Back at home he is highly sought after at royals across the country and had appearances at Beef Australia.

Entries in the Sire Shootout are open until June 26 with live judging to take place to a global audience from July 6 to July 9.

