Should Australia ditch COVID-19 state border restrictions?

It was on March 20 that Australia closed its international borders to non-citizens and non-residents.

On the same day the domestic doors started closing. too.

After Tasmania closed its borders on March 20, the Northern Territory, South Australia and Western Australia followed suit four days later, Queensland on March 25.

NSW, Victoria and the ACT decided against shutting its borders.

On Friday it will be a perfectly formed 10 weeks since those measures were taken. Is enough enough?

Should our borders still be closed?

Australia's chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy has said he believes the nation was in a strong position to relax distancing measures "with a fair amount of caution".

"So I think we have done well, we are in a very cautious phase now of trying to move to a living-with-COVID economy."

