Focus on a new generation of farmers

THE 2020 growing season has kicked off and along with it, several innovative and interesting projects throughout the Liebe Group region, including The Gen Y Paddock Challenge.

The Gen Y Paddock Challenge is a Liebe Group project supported by the Federal Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, through funding from Australian government's National Landcare Program.

With the aim to support the adoption of innovative and sustainable soil management practices, through an online peer learning network, the project will help build the capacity and confidence of young farmers to trial, implement and share their best practice findings.

The project will also develop and evaluate a modern peer-to-peer learning framework, which supports the adoption of these best practice soil management guides, through increased engagement, awareness and discussion.

Although the title suggests 'Gen Y', this project is not targeting an age group specifically, but rather farmers that have been managing broadacre farming properties for less than 10 years.

Starting out with a bumpy beginning, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions, then coupled with unseasonable weather conditions, a group of passionate growers with a diverse range of experiences and perspectives was able to be formed and trials commenced.

Six diverse trials have been implemented on the participants farms.

The first site belongs to brother's Todd and Gavin Carter, Xantippe, who are conducting a trial comparing the performance of different pasture species on recently cleared saline paddocks that were previously planted to saltbush.

Next in line is grower Casey Shaw, who is comparing the benefits of different lime application rates, combined with deep ripping, on his property at Wubin.

Blair Stone, Coorow, is utilising his farm to explore how far fertiliser rates can be cut on a heavy clay, that is dissimilar to other soils in the area.

While Dylan Hirsch, Latham, is comparing the effectiveness of pre and post seeding deep ripping.

A trial implemented by Charles Wass, at Coorow, is delving into the effects of plozza ploughing, on pasture performance.

Mr Wass is comparing the quality of different pasture species on deep yellow sand before and after amelioration, with this trial already highlighting some thought provoking effects.

"We have already had some interesting results from the soil tests comparing the plozza ploughed and unploughed sections," Mr Wass said.

"I am really looking forward to being able to accurately quantify effects I have previously observed.

"It will certainly be very illuminating to see the economic analysis of the plozza plough treatment and quantify the effect it has on the profitability of the cropping program on the property."

Brendon Manuel, on his property at Watheroo, is comparing various deep ripping treatments.

Mr Manuel is using a deep ripper, with 545 millimetre spacing and is comparing two passes, with a 30 degree angle offset, to single pass ripping and a control nill treatment.

"I am hoping to see not only a breaking of the hard pan with the second pass but, also further improvements in crop performance, due to aeration of the soil and easing of other soil constraints," Mr Manuel said.

This is a novel idea that has not been previously explored by the Liebe Group, so everyone involved is looking forward sharing the analysed results.

More information: If you have further questions about the Gen Y Project contact the Liebe Group on 9661 1907.