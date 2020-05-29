Liebe Group trial program in full swing

THE Liebe Group is proud to be continuing its 22-year tradition of implementing a main trial site (MTS) on the property of one of its members.

The 2020 season's MTS is being hosted by Dylan Hirsch at his family's farm at Latham.

Mr Hirsch was a 2018 Nuffield Scholarship recipient.

He conducted research into financial risk management systems in variable climates with the Nuffield Scholarship, which further highlighted his enthusiasm for the agricultural industry and passion for furthering research and development in his local region.

This year's MTS is home to 17 separate trials and demonstrations.

The trials and demonstrations are investigating various agronomic factors.

These factors include:

- Weed management;

- Disease management;

- Soil amelioration;

- Legume time of sowing;

- Optimal canola density.

National Variety Trials (NVT) for wheat, barley and canola, along with vetch from the National Vetch Breeding Program, will also be hosted on the site.

While there were plans for several other trials, there have been unforeseen complications stemming from the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MTS has been reacting well to the current season, despite the less than optimal weather conditions the region has experienced to date.

All the trials have been marked out, with 11 of the 17 trials in the ground.

Results are already being seen, with some of the early sown canola NVTs having sprouted in the past few weeks.

Liebe Group is also excitedly looking forward to the upcoming events that will be held at the MTS on Mr Hirsch's property.

These events include:

- Post Seeding Field Walk on Wednesday, July 22, 2020; and the

- Spring Field Day on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

The Canola Variety Trial was the first to shoot at the Liebe Group main trial site.

For a sneak peek on what to expect, you can keep an eye out on Liebe Group's website, as the group will also be publishing podcasts about the trials and their progression.

The Liebe Group would like to thank all the trial partners for their time and input into creating this extensive and locally-prioritised trial program.

More information: If you have any queries about the MTS or any of the trials and projects being conducted this year, please contact the Liebe Group on 9661 1907 or visit liebegroup.org.au