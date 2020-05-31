Nutrien embraces technology for its sales

TO ensure they are exposing their clients' livestock to the most markets possible during these challenging times of COVID-19, agents have had to think outside the box and embrace technology.

Last month Nutrien Livestock hosted its monthly store sale at Boyanup, not only physically but also as a sequential sale on AuctionsPlus and it is set to do the same for its two-day June Special Boyanup sales on June 5 and 12.

Nutrien Livestock commercial cattle manager Paul Mahony said the COVID-19 restrictions in terms of social distancing and travel restrictions forced their hand in terms of thinking of a different way - to host the sale to ensure it could be accessed by as many buyers and vendors as possible.

"We had plenty of positive feedback from vendors and buyers alike about the May store sale so we have decided to do it again for these June sales," Mr Mahony said.

"We even had vendors who have never seen their cattle sold log onto the sale on AuctionsPlus and watch.

By interfacing the sale on AuctionsPlus as a sequential sale, it means those viewing it online can view it pretty much the same as they would if they were at the sale.

The cattle are all penned up as they normally would be and sold in sequential order.

The only difference is on sale day they are all weighed and filmed coming off the scales before they are penned and then both the weights and video are uploaded into the AuctionsPlus catalogue.

The aim is to have the full catalogue, including weights and video, up on the AuctionsPlus website at least 30 minutes before the sale starts at 1pm.

Mr Mahony said when the sale started, both the buyers and sellers who logged in, would see the video of each lot play on a loop as it is being sold and hear audio of the sale as it progresses.

"One of the best things with the sequential sale is the delay on AuctionsPlus bidding is barely a second," he said.

"By running these sales on AuctionsPlus it gives everyone the chance to be involved in the sale even if they can't be there in person.

"Another benefit is it has opened up our Nutrien store sales to potential buyers across Australia, with some purchasers showing interest in sourcing stock to restock properties after good rains following a number of dry seasons."

To participate in the sale on AuctionsPlus both buyers and sellers need to register with AuctionsPlus at auctionsplus.com.au