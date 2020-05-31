Seed Hawk fits bill for Nungarin farmer

AN opportunity to try out an 18.2 metre Seed Hawk bar on his property last year was enough to convince Nungarin farmer Todd DeLacy to upgrade his old seeding rig.

"It was a 60 foot (18.2 metres) spring-release bar and I wanted to change to hydraulics," Mr DeLacey said.

In the end he opted for a 18.2m Seed Hawk on 300 millimetre spacings, along with a Seed Hawk 500 air cart with section control.

The latter is a three bin model with a capacity of 17,700 litres.

Towed behind that is a 7000L liquid tank with a Liquid Systems Ai120 single liquid auto-rate pump and control module mounted on the front of the bar.

It comes with a 180 litres a minute piston diaphragm pump, which provides capacity for applying liquids at higher rates or for increased tank agitation.

Settling into his 5500 hectare cropping program recently, Mr DeLacy felt vindicated to make the change.

"I'm getting two fills a day out of the bigger air cart doing between 16 and a half to 17 hectares an hour travelling at nine kilometres an hour," Mr DeLacy said.

"And the hydraulics keeps the tynes in the ground so I know I'm getting accurate seed placement.

"That's the part I like because we're banding Flexi-N and compound with traces and fungicides (where needed) and getting good separation from the seed."

This is the heart of the Seed Hawk planter with individually-mounted opener assemblies designed for furrow creation with offset placement of seed and fertiliser - cereal seed, for example, can be placed at a depth of 37mm and fertiliser at 125mm, although adjustable settings can be made to change those depths.

And depth adjustment makes it ideal for sowing canola shallow.

"Generally with cereals I'm digging in about three to four inches (75-100mm) in these dry conditions but it can get down to five inches (125mm) in wetter soil," he said.

Mr DeLacy also gives the section control a tick.

"It wasn't on my list but now that I have it, I won't sow without it," he said.

"I expect to see some savings when I do my cost reviews because I estimate we've shaved off about an average five per cent of fertiliser and seed use."

Nungarin farmer Todd DeLacy uses an iPad to calibrate the air seeder after changing product and to operate the metering rollers and check for blockages.

With Seed Hawk's section control, the three metre frame sections automatically lift out of the ground as GPS co-ordinates are triggered and seed and fertiliser is cut off.

The frames return to working status once the bar passes over the overlap area.

Mr DeLacy also likes the on-the-go variable pressure on the tynes and press wheels going over different soil types.

"It's a good feature with auto or manual adjustment and I can make adjustments, for example, if I see a rock coming up, I can back off the pressure so the tyne rides over the rock and doesn't jam into it," he said.

The large trailing opener is pulled down into work by its own hydraulic ram creating up to 1450psi which gives about 250 kilograms trip force and 180kg packing pressure.

The opener design has two major pivot points which are fitted with hardened steel bushes and composite wear pads to minimise wear and lateral movement, while the constant oil pressure in the system means that each shank can break-out if it hits an obstacle without affecting the depth and pressure on the remaining openers.

The opener assemblies follow the ground independently by pivoting at the frame.

According to Seed Hawk, with a contour-following depth range of up to 200mm, each independent opener delivers consistent seed depth, regardless of the terrain.

The press wheel is wider than the operating area of the two knives.

This allows it to ride on undisturbed soil and maintain depth in a variety of conditions.

"It has a lot of good features with the bin providing the brains," Mr DeLacy said.

He is referring to the Seed Hawk iCon wireless system.

The iPad-based iCon control system simplifies calibration and operation of the air seeder and calibration can be done outside the tractor cab using an iPad (with app).

This includes troubleshooting for blockages, filling the tanks to the appropriate level, or using the meters to empty the air cart.

The iCon software also features 'hectares to empty' to calculate how many hectares in the bin before re-filling, which is a desired feature when running multiple seeding rigs in the same paddock.

Load cells weigh each bin separately and provide real-time verification of remaining product.

"There's no need for cameras inside the bins because I can see their status on the screen," Mr DeLacy said.

The bar also comes with standard wireless seed and fertiliser blockage monitors, which operate off acoustic sound and can be adjusted to suit product.

Incorporated into iCon control is the Fenix III metering system which allows for precise delivery of seed and fertiliser.

According to Seed Hawk, the Fenix III allows you to isolate the airstream for each product across all toolbar sections, enabling variable rate seeding, which Mr DeLacy is using.

"The metering is extremely accurate," he said.

Heavy-duty electric motors, in conjunction with application-specific rollers, allows up to eight modular electric drive meters on a tank.

The design of the Fenix III meter, where the roller is placed directly on the electric motor axle, makes it an easy-to-use system.

With only a few moving parts and no grease points, maintenance is simple.

Changing rollers between crops is performed in a matter of seconds.

Meter rollers can be removed to be cleaned even with a full bin.