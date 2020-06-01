Crash changes course of Sattler's life

IT'S been 12 months since Alan Sattler, Beverley, had a life-changing experience when he drove his new Toyota Landcruiser into a roadside tree in the Wheatbelt.

Everyday, "when out east" he passes the spot where the accident occurred.

The vehicle was a write-off but it's solid build probably saved his life.

The accident happened after a long day on the road, in which he was running errands for work and did not have sufficient rest and sustenance.

He fell asleep behind the wheel.

Fortunately Mr Sattler can't recall anything about the incident but he does recall well the road to recovery.

Fatigue is one of the major causes of road accidents, along with alcohol and inattention.

According to the Road Safety Commission there were 99 road fatalities in regional WA in 2019 and so far there have been 34 in 2020.

The crash last May saw Mr Sattler in Royal Perth Hospital undergoing multiple surgeries before starting three-months of rehabilitation at Fiona Stanley Hospital to learn how to walk again.

The 51-year-old has "a charm bracelet" in his hip "to keep it all together" and for a few months was on medication to help with the pain.

He had to go back to hospital during the recovery process due to an infection, which he hated being a country boy who likes to keep busy.

"I've still got aches and pains from the accident," Mr Sattler said.

"You are going to get that.

"But I'm not on any medication - I haven't been since September."

Mr Sattler said since the accident his "life has changed a lot".

"I got a completely different perspective on things,'' he said.

"I'm now a non-drinker and life is good."

Mr Sattler said not drinking alcohol had played a major part in changing his mindset and the way he understood relationships and issues.

"I've got a much better handle on things," he said.

"Alcohol can change your perception of what's actually going on.

"I've noticed a huge difference now.

"What happened, happened.

"It's just a shame that it took so long to realise."

Alan (left), Jo and Henry Sattler, Beverley, a year on from the accident.

Mental health has also been a focus as he reminds others on social media to check in on others and ask: RUOK?

Now he listens to his body and to others and is "looking after me a lot better".

"When I'm stuffed I stop and have a break," he said.

"There's no point pushing it."

Mr Sattler admits that during seeding time he has come off some long hours, "doing what has to be done", but not "doing dumb hours" like before.

"I get at 4am and I'm on the machine at 4:30am working until my son takes over at 8am," he said.

Then he takes care of other things that need doing on the farm.

He is three quarters through his seeding program with 600 hectares left to put into wheat, which he hoped to complete in the next week.