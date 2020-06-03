Virtual bootcamp for startup businesses

TEN of the State's high-tech startups in agriculture and food will have the opportunity to attend a virtual bootcamp with the Austrade Landing Pad in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and Austrade are partnering to support qualified WA businesses to take part in the program which will run from June 22-25, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 the original plan of a one week visit to the Austrade Landing Pad in Tel Aviv was cancelled before it was announced.

As a result, Austrade is working with Landing Pad to develop a virtual bootcamp to be run over four afternoons and provide participants with an online equivalent.

DPIRD business development manager investment agribusiness food, trade industry and economic development Peter May said he anticipated interest from startups in a wide range of industries.

"There are great startups in WA working on everything from alternate protein, precision agriculture, robotics, autonomous vehicles, water efficiency, use of sensors, trading apps and platforms, blockchain for food traceability, artificial intelligence, on-farm connectivity, technology for increasing product shelf life and improving animal tracking and welfare," Mr May said.

The sessions are expected to cover topics including understanding the Israel innovation ecosystem, global business development, multinational innovation with startups working with larger multinationals to co-develop products, marketing strategy, pitching and will facilitate virtual meetings with other startups and investors.

With nine million people in an area smaller than WA's South West region, Mr May said a combination of factors had led to the necessity of Israel to be innovative.

"Israel has a harsh landscape, lack of arable land, shortage of water, few natural resources and is in a tense region," Mr May said.

With the nation's science and technology programs well supported by its government, he said Israel had successfully fostered a collaborative environment which had enabled its startups to flourish.

Often referred to as the Startup Nation having more startups per capita than almost anywhere else in the world, the nation had been strong in agtech, foodtech, cybersecurity, fintech and telecommunications.

Israel's focus on research and development had also attracted United States and European companies to establish research and development facilities there.

"Israel developed leading products in drip irrigation and water efficiency, digital and precision agriculture, artificial intelligence and food packaging technologies," Mr May said

"It also developed cherry tomatoes and has one of the highest milk yields per cow in the world."

Mr May said having a vibrant agrifood tech community in WA was important to attract technology businesses to look at the potential use of their technologies to benefit local industries.

"We are seeing drones, autonomous vehicles and other technologies used in the resources sector finding new uses in food and agriculture," Mr May said.

Acknowledging that accessing new markets could be challenging, Mr May said DPIRD and Austrade would assist the participating group of WA innovators to develop and gain traction in overseas markets through its programs.

"DPIRD is also keen to attract overseas agtech and foodtech business to establish in WA to collaborate in further product development or conduct product trials, or even to make WA their base for Australia or Australasia," Mr May said.

The Landing Pad has previously hosted several Australian agtech and foodtech groups, but none from WA.

"We see it as a good step to increasing the engagement between WA and Israel in food and agriculture innovation and in future research and development," Mr May said.

Austrade has arrangements with startup hubs in Berlin, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Tel Aviv and offers Australian startups the opportunity to attend various locations and programs.

Applications close 5pm (WST) Tuesday June 2, 2020.

More information: visit agric.wa.gov.au/WAStartups Bootcamp