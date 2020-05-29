It's a roller coaster ride for global sport as coronavirus restrictions ease

The world's 're-opening' continues as more countries open restaurants and beaches and many sports resume.

From June 2, restaurants, bars and cafes will reopen in France, with the country-wide 100 kilometre travel restriction also to be lifted from next week with beaches and parks also reopening.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said he was in favour of removing border restrictions within Europe's Schengen area without quarantine rules from June 15 reports AAP.



More than 28,500 people have died of COVID-19 in France. On Wednesday the death toll rose by less than 100 for the seventh day running.



Over the Channel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced lockdown will ease from next week for most of Britain's population.

In England, up to six people will be able to meet outside and schools will gradually reopen from Monday,



Johnson stressed the changes were "small tentative steps forward", and health experts warned the situation remained finely balanced with new cases declining, but not very quickly, reports AAP.



Those in Scotland will be able to meet one other household at a time outdoors from Friday as lockdown measures ease, and from Monday, teachers will be able to go into schools for preparation ahead of the planned opening on August 11.



For soccer fans there is good news with the Premier League returning to action on June 17 and Italy's Serie A soccer league given the go-ahead to restart on June 20.

European Tour golf will resume from July 22 with a "UK Swing" of six tournaments starting with the British Masters at Close House, near Newcastle.



However, while soccer and golf are starting up, the British Grand Prix is expected to be pushed back to August as Formula One prepares to reveal an eight-race European schedule to get the delayed 2020 season under way.

The English County Cricket season has also been postponed again, to August 1. It has been delayed twice with the previous holding date of July 1 pushed back another month.

In America, the Boston Marathon has been cancelled after being initially postponed until September.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter yesterday to mourn the 100,000 US lives lost to coronavirus.

"We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!" Trump said.



