Sobering statistics: Six million coronavirus cases worldwide

The global total of COVID-19 cases has passed six million, with 6.07 million reported to have been infected, and 368,539 have died.



South Korea has reported 27 new cases of coronavirus, including 12 from international arrivals.



The figure also includes 21 in the Seoul area where officials are working to stem transmissions linked to club-goers and warehouse workers.

Chinese authorities have reported two new cases, both imported, bringing the country's total to 83,001.

In India, more than 8000 new cases have been reported in one day, sadly a new record high that topped the deadliest week in the country.

The health ministry said on Sunday confirmed infections have risen to 182,143, with 5164 fatalities which included 193 in the past 24 hours.

Authorities in the German city of Goettingen say 160 people have been placed in quarantine after several large events, banned under coronavirus restrictions, caused a new outbreak.

Thirty-five people tested positive for COVID-19 and one of them is in serious condition.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under fire from some scientists for easing a lockdown put in place 10 weeks ago.



Several scientists say it was a premature and risky move in the absence of a fully functioning system to track new outbreaks.

From Monday, up to six people will be able to meet outside in England, some school classes will restart, and elite competitive sport can resume without spectators.



Sweden has not reported any coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, for the first time since March 11.

Officials noted, however, that there are usually delays in reporting on weekends.



Italy reported 355 new coronavirus cases and 75 deaths, some of the lowest numbers since the country's lockdown began in early March.

Staying in Italy, and a senior Italian doctor says coronavirus is losing its potency and has become much less lethal.

"The swabs that were performed over the last 10 days showed a viral load in quantitative terms that was absolutely infinitesimal compared to the ones carried out a month or two months ago," he told RAI television.



In Saudi Arabia, about 90,000 mosques reopened on Sunday, but worshippers have been ordered to follow strict guidelines and Islam's holiest site in Mecca remains closed to the public.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs said millions of text messages were sent to people in multiple languages to inform them about the new rules for public prayer, which include keeping two metres apart, wearing face masks and abstaining handshakes or hugs.



Abu Dhabi, the largest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, has announced a one-week ban on traffic to and between its main cities starting on June 2.

