Wheatbelt COVID hotline

The Wheatbelt Business Network CEO Caroline Robinson.

A NEW COVID-19 hotline has been launched to assist Wheatbelt businesses with interpreting Federal and State government information and restrictions.

The Wheatbelt Business Network (WBN) announced the hotline last week, with the service to operate until October, 2020.

WBN CEO Caroline Robinson said the RDA Wheatbelt Inc, the Wheatbelt Development Commission and WBN recognised the need for businesses to be provided with support to help understand and clarify new Federal and State government COVID-19 regulations.

Wheatbelt businesses can register for the service on the WBN website, with the information provided tailored to businesses operating in the area.

RDA Wheatbelt director Mandy Walker encouraged all Wheatbelt businesses to access the new resource.

"Surviving and then thriving in recovery post COVID19 restrictions will be made all the more possible by accessing a reliable, up to date central point of advice and support," Ms Walker said.

WBN business manager Rachael Thomas said the organisation wanted to see a vibrant and strong business community come out of the crisis, with the organisation keeping up to date on government support packages, funding and schemes to help them recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

"We hope businesses throughout the Wheatbelt will take advantage of this opportunity and register for this service," Ms Thomas said.

Wheatbelt businesses can register at www.wheatbeltbusinessnetwork.com.au/covid-19-support/