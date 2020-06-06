Processors milk supply posts as clear as mud

DAIRY Australia has come up with a timely guide to milk supply agreements and Western Australian dairy farmers may need it to compare standard agreements published on Monday.

Processors Brownes Dairy and Lion Dairy & Drinks published samples of their standard form milk supply agreements, including minimum prices, on their websites as required by the mandatory Dairy Industry Code of Conduct for the first time.

Lactalis Australia, which owns Harvey Fresh, did not publish its standard form contracts and minimum prices directly on its website, but provided a contact link which enabled the relevant documents to be emailed back promptly.

People wishing to see Lactalis contracts and prices had to first identify themselves as a Lactalis supplier, a supplier to another processor or a member of the public, provide a name and email address and nominate the State for which they wanted documents.

Coles Group also published a standard form milk supply agreement for WA on its website as it intends to buy milk direct from farmers from October 1 for its own-brand milks and is therefore considered a processor under the dairy code.

Each of the four main milk purchasers in WA will pay less for milk during the spring flush period, when there is abundant milk supply, but only the three processors are prepared to pay more for summer milk.

There are significant differences between what each is offering WA dairy farmers and it will likely take many hours on a computer and with a calculator for dairy farmers to determine which processor offering best suits their herd size, location and production methods.

While it is possible to establish a minimum base milk price offered by each processor on new supply agreements, a direct comparison based on price only is meaningless as so many variables apply and will determine individual payments to individual suppliers in individual months.

The three main processors provided their minimum base milk prices in cents-per-litre - the standard price disclosure in WA - while Coles used the Eastern States' standard of quoting minimum prices paid for butterfat and protein content without a cents-per-litre price disclosed.

Brownes, Lion and Lactalis will pay extra per month above the base milk price for higher levels of butterfat and protein, but declare different solids targets for base milk and will pay different amounts above the targets.

Similarly, monthly deductions for milk that fails to provide target level solids also varies between processors.

Milk pick up will also vary, with Brownes and Lion accepting milk from all WA dairy regions, but Lion penalises South Coast dairy farmers 2.5cpl because of the extra distance back to its Bentley processing plant.

Lactalis will take milk from any region except Scott River and Coles is only interested in picking up milk from 20 post code areas in the Peel region and the top half of the South West region.

Coles is offering farmers one, two and three-year supply agreements with the published price structure remaining the same from October 1 to June 30 next year and then for the two subsequent financial years.

Brownes' published pricing information is for the first financial year of a two-year contract and Lion's published information is for agreements running July 1 to August 31 next year.

Lactalis's published agreement details and pricing is for 12 months for new suppliers - it is seeking to acquire an extra eight million litres a year in WA.

It also published agreement details and separate pricing for existing contracted suppliers to apply from January 1 to June 30 next year, after its existing supply contracts expire on December 31.

Here is a simple summary of the published minimum prices:

- Lion Dairy & Drinks published four basic milk supply agreements for WA dairy farmers, each containing four seasonal pricing schedules determined by milk solids content.

The schedules offer less money for milk in August, September and October and more money in February, March and April, with monthly price variations between those periods.

Target base milk requirements are 3.4 per cent butterfat and 3 per cent protein.

Lion offers a 2cpl bonus for farmers who sign exclusive supply agreements.

An indicative minimum seasonal average for a Pinjarra-Busselton region farmer on an exclusive agreement with Lion would be 51.05cpl, compared to a minimum seasonal average of 46.55cpl for an Albany district farmer on a non-exclusive agreement.

- Coles Group's pricing structure is relatively simple, based on per kilogram prices for butterfat content above 3.5pc and protein content above 3.15pc.

Lower prices per kilogram for solids will be paid in September, October, November and December.

Converted to a price per litre, Coles' pricing structure appears to offer a minimum seasonal average price of 51.46cpl.

- Brownes Dairy's published conditions under which it will enter supply agreements indicates its volumes are limited for two years by its cheese production capacity at Brunswick.

Its published minimum pricing is for grade two milk - grading is determined by average somatic cell count - supplied under a non-exclusive agreement.

It will pay a seasonal average minimum of 50.5cpl, paying less for milk in September, October and November and more in January, February and March.

Monthly prices will be adjusted up or down according to whether the milk exceeds or falls short of a 3.8pc butterfat target.

Extra is also paid for milk which exceeds a 3.2pc protein target.

For grade two milk supplied under an exclusive contract the seasonal minimum average price increases to 52.58cpl with a higher offer for summer milk.

Brownes' published pricing for A2 milk is identical to its exclusive-contract grade-two milk.

- Lactalis Australia offered a base minimum seasonal average price on an exclusive supply agreement of 45.42cpl, with peak prices in January and February, lowest prices in September and October and individual monthly prices for the rest of the season.

Milk from suppliers on non-exclusive contracts will be discounted by 2cpl.

Standard milk targets are 3.8pc butterfat and 3.2pc protein with base monthly prices adjusted up or down according to whether solids targets are achieved or missed.

Lactalis also offers monthly production incentives of 0.5, 1.5 and 2cpl for increasing volumes and a 1cpl sustainability incentive for dairy farms audited and approved as meeting Western Dairy's Dairy Care effluent code of practice.

A further monthly payment of 1.5cpl will be paid to farmers who sign and return agreements to Lactalis by July 17.

Existing suppliers are offered a standard average base price of 49.93cpl from January 1-June 30, plus the same additional payments and deductions as new suppliers.

Dairy Australia's group manager of trade and industry strategy Charles McElhone said as farmers gear up for their new season contract negotiations, for the first time they will be looking at milk supply agreements that come under the Dairy Industry Code of Conduct.

"Contracts might look different, some of the terminology will be different, there are new terms that have to be incorporated into agreements," Mr McElhone said.

"It's a priority for us that farmers have access to information that makes it easier to get their head around some of these changes," he said.

The farmers guide to milk supply agreements is available at dairyaustralia.com.au/MSAs.

- Woolworths Group has published its pricing for the coming financial year of $7.67 a kilogram for milk solids, equivalent to 59cpl.

That price applies to two dairy farming families that supply it directly with milk for its Farmers Own brand.

Other Woolworths own-brand milk is purchased, processed and packaged by Brownes.

Woolworths this week also announced it was extending its existing 10cpl pay back to farmers from increased retail prices on its two and three litre own-brand milks until June next year.

The pay back to farmers was introduced in 2018 ending seven years of $1-a-litre milk.