NSW Farmers is calling for WoolPoll to be extended from three years to four in response to the federal government's review of the wool levy voting system.

The wool levy contributes to the research, development and marketing undertaken by Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), and NSW Farmers wool committee chair Andrew Wood said an extended WoolPoll period would improve budgeting certainty for AWI, especially around research projects.



"The current three-year period means that AWI's planning ability is compromised, which in turn negatively impacts the wool growers paying the levy," Mr Wood said.



"The rate of the wool levy has a direct impact on AWI's finances, and the current three-year period limits what research projects AWI can commit to."



He said given the levy was changed at the 2018 WoolPoll from 2 per cent to 1.5pc, AWI's revenue would be substantially different in this three-year period.



He said NSW Farmers had used the review to suggest further changes to the wool levy system.



"Currently only half of eligible wool growers are AWI shareholders, [but] we think that wool growers should automatically become AWI shareholders," he said.



"Greater engagement with AWI will improve adoption and lead to better outcomes for producers.



"We're also calling for Meat & Livestock Australia to conduct its levy reviews at a similar time to WoolPoll to promote collaboration and joint-funding of projects."



The WoolPoll review was recently extended, with submissions now being accepted until June 12.

The story NSW Farmers backs WoolPoll extension first appeared on Farm Online.