Videos bring melon varieties to growers

THE Australian melon industry has risen above the pandemic lockdown to engage growers with information on new commercial varieties hitting the market.

The Australian Melon Association has delivered a video series featuring new melon varieties from some of the leading seed companies.

The move comes after the scheduled 2020 Syngenta Australian Melon Conference and Field Day that was to be held in late March in Western Australia was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions.

Seminis

Shot on location at Capogreco Farms at Hamel in Western Australia, the video series features five melon variety trial sites by seed companies Syngenta, Seminis, BASF Nunhems, HM Clause and Rijk Zwaan, as well as a highlight compilation video featuring all variety trials.



Australian Melon Association industry development manager, Dianne Fullelove, said seed trials are always a highlight of the biennial conference and field day.

BASF Nunhems

"Making the call to cancel such an important event was difficult but absolutely necessary, and we wanted to make sure that our growers weren't disadvantaged when it came to planning the seasons ahead," she said.

"Trialling new varieties is an important part of a farmer's efforts to make the most of their growing selection, and we think that the new range of videos filmed by the team at Fireteller, offer a really comprehensive overview of what's on track for release."

H.M Clause

Ms Fullelove said the videos highlight the importance of melons to the portfolios of seed companies, as well as some of the impressive results of breeding and trialling programs both in Australia and overseas.

"There are a lot of traditional melon offerings, but also varieties that meet the ongoing demands of the grower, such as aphid resistance and high yield potential, and the interest from consumers for sweetness, keepability and outstanding taste profiles," she said.

Rijk Zwaan

"There's a strong commitment by seed companies to breeding new varieties of melons to meet the growing market for melons in Australia, which puts the industry in good stead.

Syngenta

"Having options when considering what to grow in their production schedules is definitely a great advantage for Australian melon growers, and the industry as a whole is grateful for the support of the seed companies in making these trials so successful."

To view the videos visit the Melons Australia Association website: www.melonsaustralia.org.au/youtube-videos-of-the-2020-melon-conference-variety-trial-site-now-available/

The story Videos bring melon varieties to growers first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.