District four to vote for new director

A BY-ELECTION for CBH Group's District 4 that will elect one director for a term through to February 2022 will be held as soon as possible.

With the departure of both Wally Newman and Trevor Badger from the board, District 4 has been left without representation and the board with two casual vacancies.

The co-operative will also commence a review of the co-operative's governance structure to establish a strong framework for the future.

CBH chair Simon Stead said the review would also look externally to assess best practice from co-operatives and mutuals.

"In recent weeks and months, CBH's governance structure has been the subject of many conversations with our members," Mr Stead said.

"Members' views are welcomed by the Board and to ensure we make considered decisions that capture the broad views of our grower members, we have made the decision to commence a review of our governance framework and processes.

"Our goal is to look to the future of CBH's governance so that we can continue our legacy of the past 87 years of creating and returning value to Western Australian growers."

It is intended for the governance review to be completed prior to the next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

A decision on the second board vacancy will be made at the finalisation of the governance review, prior to the 2021 AGM.

The District 4 by-election will open for nominations next Wednesday, June 10, and close at 12pm on Wednesday, June 24.

Ballot papers will be mailed to grower members in District 4 on Tuesday, June 30.

Voting will close at 10am on Friday, August 7.