Trade lambs make more than 950c/kg at CTLX

Trade lambs were in strong demand at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange prime sheep and lamb sale at Carcoar, NSW, last Wednesday, with prices pushed by buyers from the big supermarket chains.

Nick Fogarty, Bowyer & Livermore, said it was a similar yarding to the previous week, with 6199 head on offer, while prices remained relatively steady as well.

"It was another strong market with very good prices, similar to what we have seen in recent weeks," Mr Fogarty said.

"Local producers are having as good of an autumn season as we could expect, with many lambs carrying more weight after coming off very good crops."

Trade lambs were in high demand by the big supermarkets resulting in prices between $220 and $235 a head.

"Lambs in the 20 to 24 kilogram range were perfect for buyers, and were reaching in excess of 950 cents a kilogram," Mr Fogarty said.

There were 5578 lambs yarded in total, with the top price of $268 achieved by two lots, one supplied by SW Cheney, and another by KJ & SA McGrath, while the average run made $218.

Ewes hit $259, while the average type made $152.



The average wether made $195, while the Fairview Pastoral Co achieved $240 for the top run.

Melkiyana Partnership achieved $211 for the top pen of hoggets, while the average hogget made $162.

The limited lots of store lambs in the market were met with very little competition by restockers which agents expected at this time of year.

"The few store lambs that were on offer did sell to a slightly cheaper trend with Merino lambs selling between 130 and $150, and crossbred lambs hitting $190," Mr Fogarty said.

"Most of the lambs in the market at the moment are perfect for processors at this time of year and too good to send back to the paddock."

