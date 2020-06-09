Upgrades for Case Patriot self-propelledboomsprayers

Case IH Australia/New Zealand product manager Alexandria Selsmeyer said the new aluminium boom achieves weight savings over conventional booms.

A BIGGER stainless steel tank, a wider boom and a new automatic boom height management system - they are the new features available on all 2020-build Case IH 30 Series Patriot self-propelled boomsprayers, with the wider boom and bigger tank offered as options.

And according to Farmers Centre 1978 Katanning branch manager Kevin Newman, it puts the flagship 4430 model at the top end of the productivity scale.

"Tank size has been increased to 6000 litres, with 75 millimetre quick-fill ports and it can be specced with a new 41.1 metre aluminium boom," Mr Newman said.

"But you can still opt to have the standard 36.6m width.

"With its other features, it's a very productive unit that will knock out a lot of hectares in a shift."

Case IH Australia also has updated the automatic boom height management system, which also can be fitted to conventional 36.6m booms.

It is a standard feature.

The 41.1m will be compatible with 13.6m systems, ie, 13.6m bar, 13.6 header front.

According to Case IH Australia/New Zealand product manager Alexandria Selsmeyer the new aluminium boom achieves weight savings over conventional booms.

"The dry weight of a Patriot 4440 with a 6000 litre tank and the new 41.1m boom is actually less than a Patriot with a 4500L tank and 36.6m," she said.

The automatic boom height upgrade, called AutoBoom XRT, also applies to Patriot 3330s and 4330s - it's the latest version of Raven's AutoBoom height control suite of products.

According to Mr Newman, the most notable difference from the previous AutoBoom system is radar sensor technology replacing ultrasonic technology where previously there was no chassis-sensing.

"Now the XRT system offers chassis pitch and roll sensing along with a quicker reaction time compared to other systems on the market," he said.

The addition of the larger tank has meant lighting changes to accommodate the increased height of the tank and to cater for Australian conditions.

Light reflection back into the cab has been eliminated and the boom lights have been moved forward, above the cab, allowing for better lighting of the full boom.

The 4330 comes equipped with a 8.7L FPT engine developing 243 kiloWatts (325 horsepower) with a peak boost to 279kW (374hp).

One of the big features of the Patriots is the AIM Command FLEX advanced spray system.

This technology helps operators to be more efficient without sacrificing accuracy, regardless of speed and terrain.

It includes the ability to adjust spray rates up to 30 per cent higher than the target rate on up to eight nozzles and a new nozzle control unit on the 41.1m boom includes individual nozzle control on all 82 nozzles.

In addition several levels of boom section control are available, adding flexibility with seven boom sections or 36 sections, apart from the individual nozzle control.

Farmers Centre 1978 Katanning branch manager Kevin Newman inspects a Case IH 4430 Patriot self-propelled boomsprayer fitted with the new 41.1 metre boom with an upgraded automatic boom height management system.

According to Mr Newman, Patriot boomsprayers are one of the leading self-propelled models in Australia.

"They always have excellent re-sale value and the big attractions, apart from the spray technology are the 50:50 weight distribution, light weight (13 tonnes dry), proven suspension and drive systems and fuel economy," Mr Newman said.

"The other feature is the hydrostatic drive system which ensures you maintain traction, even when one or more tyres are spinning."

Patriot sprayers are still constructed in the United States at Benson, Minnesota, where the first Patriots were designed and built more than 25 years ago.

According to Case IH Australia, the Patriot product line-up will continue to offer non-Aim Command, Aim Command Flex and Aim Command Flex S technology options, with boom size options of 24.4m or 27.4m on the Patriot 2230 and 36.6m or 41.1m on the Patriot 3330 and 4430 models.

More information: see your local Case IH dealer.