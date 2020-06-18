DESPITE a late start to harvest and dry growing conditions last year, the Australian macadamia crop forecast has remained steady.

The Australian Macadamia Society (AMS) reported an expected crop of 36,500 tonnes in-shell at 3.5 per cent moisture (39,000 tonnes at 10pc moisture),



AMS chief executive officer, Jolyon Burnett, said harvest conditions have been largely favourable and kernel recoveries are increasing, which was to be expected at this stage of the season.

Mr Burnett said the Australian macadamia industry has adapted to restrictions presented by Covid-19 and in doing so has been able to continue its operations during the pandemic.

"Processing and shipping of the new season crop is underway," Mr Burnett said.

The latest Australian macadamia industry crop estimate is based on forecast intake provided by the Australian Macadamia Handlers Association (AMHA) to the end of April.

The AMHA represents 97.5pc of production in Australia.

Further crop reports will be provided in July and September, and the final figure for the 2020 crop will be announced by the AMS in early December.

The story Macadamia 2020 forecast remains unchanged first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.