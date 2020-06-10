Kikoira farmer's vision for the future

NORTHERN Riverina farmer Mark Hoskinson has a simple explanation for why he has put so much time and effort into volunteering in the agriculture sector.

"I want to leave rural industries in a better shape than when I came into," Mr Hoskinson, who farms at Kikoira, said.

His selfless efforts in working on organisations such as NSW Farmers Association, Grain Growers and NSW's Rural Fire Service (RFS) were recognised this week when he was awarded an Order of Australia medal (OAM).

Mr Hoskinson modestly played down the award.

"It is definitely a bit of a buzz but I'm accepting the award on behalf of all the people that worked around me, in particular my wife and family," he said.

Mr Hoskinson, awarded the OAM for his service to primary industry and the community, has been a tireless volunteer since first joining the RFS 41 years ago.

He served as chairman of the NSW Farmers grains committee for four years and was also heavily involved in Grain Growers (GGL)

His work at Grain Growers has been a highlight of his agripolitics career.

"I was involved in the Grain Growers reform group and all the work we put in there, it is fantastic to see the outcome we achieved, we have now got a well funded, strong Grain Growers that is a fantastic lobby group for the industry."

"To see where it has come from when we started, when there was a lot of uncertainty as to where Grain Growers was heading to where it is now is a great tribute to all those people who worked so hard."

Mr Hoskinson said his time at the helm of NSW Farmers grains had been tough, but rewarding.

"There were a number of big issues at the time (he was chairman from 2009-2013), we'd just seen the wheat industry deregulated and there was the attempted ADM takeover of GrainCorp."

However, although there were a number of big ticket problems to work through, Mr Hoskinson said remaining heavily involved in the local Kikoira community meant he was able to keep abreast of what grassroots farmers wanted from their advocacy groups.

"Things like drought policy and access for farm machinery on roads, they are all important in day to day farming."

Mr Hoskinson is still involved in drought policy with his role as GGL representative on the National Farmers Federation drought policy committee.

The story Kikoira farmer's vision for the future first appeared on Farm Online.