Are you breaking the law without knowing it?

ARE you fulfilling your legal obligations according to the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act, Western Australia,1984?

Does your insurance cover you?

Are you sure?

SafeFarms WA attended an industry safety forum recently and it has come to its attention that if you are not providing training and information, according to the requirements of OSH legislation, you may be inadvertently breaking the law.

If this is the case, then your insurances may not cover your business operations.

This alert and subsequent webinar, scheduled on June 26, 2020, is to bring important information to the attention of employers, employees, sole traders and body corporates - including business entities such as companies and trusts.

The information is relevant:

- For businesses which have employees;

- For businesses which engage contractors.

- For businesses which are contractors.

- Even if you don't employ people, the legislation applies;

- Even if you take drawings and don't have regularly paid wages or salary, the legislation applies.

Join SafeFarms WA for an interactive webinar and forum, as part of the SafeFarms WA Farm Safety Webinar Series.

SafeFarms WA will be running a facilitated session, with Bailiwick Legal and Bresland Insurance and will present information about your legal obligations under the OSH Act (WA) 1984 and what it means for your insurance cover.

Participants are invited to then join in a question and answer session to learn more.

The webinar is scheduled for Friday, June 26, 2020, from 9:30am to 10:30 am.

Bailiwick Legal representative Phil Brunner will provide insights and information about how the legislation should be applied to your business.

Bresland Insurance representative Russel Bresland will provide valuable information about insurance cover.

Exclusive to SafeFarms WA members is the opportunity to book in for a one-on-one support session, with SafeFarms WA, to implement the systems you have invested in.

- More information: register at projects@safefarms.net.au