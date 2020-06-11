More rain needed in water deficient areas

WA rainfall totals (in millimetres) to the week ending June 2.

WATER deficient areas in the Esperance region were finally blessed with some much needed rainfall at the end of last month, but more is still needed to fill dams and enable a solid season.

A strong cold front tracked across the southwest of Western Australia and brought moderate falls to much of the South West Land Division, with most receiving between five and 20 millimetres.

The highest weekly total of 98mm was recorded at Mount William, near Waroona, while rainfall totals in excess of 50mm were recorded in the far south west.

Farm and General agronomist Monica Field said they had anywhere from lows of 5mm up to an inch, so it really depended on where you were.

"Salmon Gums got some of the biggest falls which was good because they haven't got decent rain since February," Ms Field said.

"Really anyone in the Esperance area hadn't had more than 10mm in the past couple of months, there was one rainfall event about four or five weeks ago, the east of town got 14 to 15mm and the west about 8 to 10mm, that got a lot of the crop out of the ground.

"This latest rain has helped to germinate some pretty patchy canola crops, it wasn't a fix but it's amazing how much better things are looking now."

Salmon Gums farmer Sam Starcevich said their farms are spread from 10 kilometres to 40km east of Esperance and got 13.5mm to 9mm respectively.

"Prior to this rain, we'd had pretty much nothing, we got a couple of summer storms at Christmas-time but really nothing since then," Ms Starcevich said.

"We started seeding back in March when one farm got a little bit of rain and we put some vetch in, our beans have been in for about eight weeks now, but they were yet to have a decent rainfall and hadn't germinated.

"The rain we received was good but there was nowhere near enough, we're still carting water for livestock and hopefully it might germinate some feed as we're out of sheep feed, so we're hand feeding and watering right now."

As the area didn't receive much summer rain, the subsoil doesn't have a lot of moisture, making it critical for the winter and spring to be wet.

Ms Field said there has been a lot of chasing of moisture done this season and a lot of dry seeding.

"Canola in particular is quite patchy and the germination has been quite staggered, but cereals don't look too bad," she said.

"Pulses look pretty good and there are some really nice looking bean crops around.

"There is supposed to be some rain coming this weekend and we've still got crops out of the ground which are growing healthily."