How to best protect forward prices

THIS year has undoubtedly started in far better fashion for the majority of the Australian winter crop than the past few seasons.

Such is the enthusiasm for an above-average crop, our market has already removed almost all the weather premium in our prices relative to the rest of the world.

This means current 20/21 APW1 prices are competitive into the export pathway.

On a CFR basis, Australian APW1 prices are roughly $US 10 a tonne higher than our Black Sea counterparts into South East Asia (SEA) - which considering the quality and moisture differential is not a big premium, especially given it was lower in May and there is still plenty that needs to go to plan for the crop to come home as big as some are pencilling it in for.

So up until recently we were priced only about $US5/t (more like $US10/t now) over the Black Sea into Indonesia and other SEA homes.

To price this low relative to the rest of the world this early in the season, given the exceptionally tight stocks situation means there is very little downside risk in our prices falling independent of the world market.

When we look at price risk in Aussie wheat, there are two risks we need to be aware of.

One is that our prices fall relative to the global wheat market (or fall faster if everything is dropping) and secondly, the international market falls.

What we saw in the early stages of an encouraging sowing period is our prices fell independent of the world prices (that is our basis weakened to other exporters) as a solid break in weather set up for a good crop and growers came to the market.

Now given we are export competitive, or very close to, the risk of our prices falling substantially while the rest of the world holds firm is very minimal.

Australian exporters and global wheat importers would be there in gusto to buy this cheap relative Aussie wheat if it does.

This means that one of the two major risks to our prices is largely reduced and so our biggest risk now is the world wheat prices falling.

Therefore, when we look at protecting new crop prices it makes more sense to hedge offshore to protect against this happening and not just forward selling physical.

If anything goes wrong with the crop domestically, such as a tougher than predicted spring or frost (like 16/17 in WA) our prices will start to add this premium back in over the world market.

This means the risk/reward of leaving wheat here unpriced but selling the offshore market to protect against the global wheat complex falling gives you fairly limited risk, while offers you far more potential reward.

This is on top of the lesser production risk associated with hedging versus forward selling.

This has proven its worth over the past couple of seasons where forward selling has been a very risky and ultimately expensive way of taking new crop price risk off the table.