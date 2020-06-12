Tech deal aims to improve pasture management

A NEW partnership between one of Western Australia's biggest fertiliser companies and an Australian precision agriculture (PA) company will give growers access to satellite images of paddocks to help with crop-nutrition decisions.

The freshly inked deal between Summit Fertilizers and DataFarming, based in Queensland, will allow Summit's clients and area managers free and regular access, through the SummitConnect user platform, to 10 by 10 metre normalised difference vegetation index (NDVI) images, updated at least every five days.

This data can be overlaid with Summit's inSITE soil test results to provide growers with new ways of inspecting their paddocks' performance.

It is hoped the new technology will enable Summit's area managers to more readily monitor crop and pasture health, pinpoint on-ground issues in-season and save time and money knowing where to best target fertiliser applications.

Summit field research manager Mark Gherardi said the company has long held the view that a properly implemented soil and plant analysis program was the best foundation for building more informed nutrient application decisions.

"To that end, it's important to identify what you've got before you can truly determine what you need, it's why we developed our Summit inSITE platform, to better enable growers broader access to their soil and plant analysis data," Dr Gherardi said.

"Combining our laboratory analysis data with remote sensing information was a logical step for us.

"However, if not handled with care it can generate a lot of complexity which can make it overwhelming, or it can be a time consuming task that produces splendid visuals with animations that make much of the data seem more complex than it needs to be."

DataFarming was established in 2017 and is owned and operated by Australian precision agriculture specialists Tim and Peta Neale.

They have a cloud-based platform that amongst a host of other things, provides regular access to NDVI satellite maps.

While Summit are experts in crop nutrition, they are not experts in remote sensing or precision agriculture tools, so the collaboration with DataFarming developed quickly and instinctively.

Dr Gherardi said DataFarming has a goal to make accessing and benefiting from precision agriculture technology as easy as possible and in doing so, break down the barriers to farmer adoption.

"We see our businesses as being very complementary and a co-operative partnership seemed like a perfect match," he said.

"DataFarming share our philosophy with regard to digital technology and integrating the technology into usable agricultural practices.

"Usefulness should be at the core, simplicity over 'bells and whistles' along with affordability."

DataFarming managing director Tim Neale said partnering with Summit provides the company with a fantastic pipeline to the market due to the close connection Summit had with WA farmers.

"We realise trusted local advisors are key to getting PA developed on the ground as they are the ones helping growers most," Mr Neale said.

"The products DataFarming is developing fit very nicely with Summits' offering, we already have tools that are simple to use, to better determine soil and tissue sample locations, as well as variable rate fertiliser application.

"The development of new Summit software allows the integration of tools such as regular NDVI satellite imagery."

The partnership between the two companies will allow growers to gauge some near real time feedback, or historic analysis of the relationship between soil nutrient testing, fertiliser applications and crop and pasture growth.