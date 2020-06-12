Honour for Malcolm recognises ag work

THIRD generation Miling farmer Malcolm Seymour, 86, is the only Western Australian and one of only 18 Australians recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours for services to primary industry.

On Monday Mr Seymour was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for "service to agriculture through roles with a range of associations", recognising a lifetime of contribution to the industry at a local, State and national level.

He was one of 48 Western Australians and 933 nationally recognised in three categories - Order of Australia Honours in general and military divisions, Meritorious Awards and military Distinguished and Conspicuous Awards.

Mr Seymour has been an active participant in showing and judging sheep and horses and in later life he and his wife Germaine have been involved in sheep dog trialling.

He has been a member of the Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia (RASWA) since 1951, a sheep committee member from the 1960s until 1994, a RASWA councillor (1984-1994) and an honorary councillor since 2006.

Mr Seymour was involved in innovation through local pasture and farm management groups almost from the time he returned to the family farm in 1950 after boarding school and though the Animal Breeding and Research Institute at Katanning as a committee member (1980-1991).

Through his connection with the research institute, Mr Seymour among the Border Leicester sheep breeders who donated about 60 ewes for research into a possible genetic link between that breed and muscular dystrophy in humans.

His industry involvement includes as a former deputy chairman and 17 years as a board member of the WA Meat Industry Association and as chairman of the Midland Saleyards Relocation Committee (2002-11), overseeing critical preparations for and relocation of Midland saleyards to the Muchea Livestock Centre in 2010.

He also found time in the early 1960s to gain a private pilot's licence, learning to fly at Perth airport "mixed up with the DC3s (airliners)" and flew from Brisbane to Adelaide in a commemorative Ansett air trial in 1964 with about 170 other aircraft, as part of a Royal Aero Club of WA contingent.

Mr Seymour still divides his time between his Perth home and the farm at Miling, where the Seymour name is prominent - his cousin Des Seymour was awarded an OAM in 2008 for service to local government and the community and his second cousin Ken Seymour is Moora Shire president and a CBH Group director.

Son Ian runs the farm which is more focussed on cropping now, but still has a commercial Merino flock of about 1000 ewes - about one third the size of the flock Mr Seymour used to run.

These days ewes are mated to Dorper rams instead of Border Leicesters, with the Border Leicester stud run by Mr Seymour, his father Richard and grandfather Henry, sold off about five years ago.

"I was a little bit surprised but very pleased," Mr Seymour said of his OAM.

"It's been an interesting life so far," he admitted.

His involvement with showing animals and competition began early - he has judged sheep and horses since 1951 when he was 17.

"We had a Border Leicester stud and we were breeding horses so we were pretty involved in showing sheep and horses," Mr Seymour recalled.

"We had sheep at the Royal (show) so we used to get time off from boarding school and go to the show to help out on judging days.

"We did a lot in the country shows too.

"My father was pretty good at judging horses, I also did quite a lot of horse judging and quite often when we used to go to shows, he'd judge sheep and I'd judge horses, or vice versa."

Having ridden horses "for as long as I can remember", he also competed in dressage and hacking events and continued riding until late in life.

"When the children went to boarding school we heard about a big thoroughbred that had been a racer but he got over a railing and was badly cut underneath," Mr Seymour said.

"We took him back home and fixed him up, got him going and I rode him for years."

As president of the Moora Horsemen group he was involved in helping establish the Newdale Horse Trials near New Norcia, involving a two-day cross-country, dressage and show jumping events in conjunction with a country fair.

It became one of WA's major equestrian events.

When Ian and daughters Anne (Stroud) and Jane (Rogers) joined Pithara Pony Club and later changed to Piawaning, Mr Seymour became an instructor and ultimately vice-president of the Pony Club Association of WA through the 1970s into the 1980s.

"We actually conducted the first K certificate testing (practical horsemanship) at Moora when that certificate was first introduced," he said.

"We used to be up at 4am to get to shows and sometimes we'd be away all weekend driving all over the country for them."

Later horses gave way to sheep dogs and trialling.

"Dogs are a bit easier to look after than horses, when they get dirty you chuck them in the dam," Mr Seymour said.

"We started off with utility type trials around the area - Perenjori, Carnamah, Eneabba - then we did three-sheep trialling later on.

"We used to do every trial in the State, from Esperance to Ballidu, but I still do two or three a year."

Mr Seymour has two border collies now, Bella who is five-years-old and taking over from Jess who, at 14, is being retired from competition.

He was president (1999-2001) and a committee member since 1998 of the northern district of the WA Working Sheep Dog Association and has been judging sheepdog trials since 1995.

On the farming front he was a committee member and former chairman of the Miling Pasture Improvement Group (1950-1970s), following in his father's footsteps.

"It was the first pasture group in WA and possibly the first in Australia, formed in 1939 and my father was the first president," he said.

Mr Seymour was also a steering committee member of the Moora Miling Farm Advisory Group (1960s-1970s) during what he described as an "exciting time" in agriculture.

The group, with an English farm management consultant, was one of the first to become involved in objective measurement and detailed statistical record keeping and analysis.

"It coincided with a soldier-settlement scheme involving about 20 families, all with sheep, so there was a lot of experimentation with sheep practises, new types of clover, new machinery and soil preparation - ploughing versus scarifying for example - and a lot of experimentation with weed control.

"We used to hold hay and stock competitions with neighbouring groups, we'd go and judge theirs and they'd come and judge ours," he said.

As a Border Leicester breeder, Mr Seymour joined the British Breeds Society and became a State delegate, being instrumental with others in transitioning the society into the Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association of which he was WA branch chairman (1980-1982), national president (1982-1984) and made a life member in 1998.

"A few of us realised that as a society, individual members could be made liable if anything went wrong, so there was a move to incorporate," Mr Seymour recalled.

"It was only then we discovered that every State had different incorporation regulations so it became a bit of a headache, but we had to sort it out.

"We finished up forming a limited liability company which could be registered in every State."

Mr Seymour was also chairman of the Miling Church Trust (2012-2016) and is a member of WAFarmers, Birds Australia, the RSPCA and Claremont-Swanbourne Probus Club.

Other WA regional OAMs were awarded for service to local communities.

Among those recipients was Robin Dunham, Wagin, a Wagin Golf Club stalwart.

Ms Dunham, a life member, has been a member of the golf club's house committee since 1968, was president of the ladies committee (2001-03), vice president in 1974 and 1994, treasurer in 1975, 1976 and 1995, captain (1982, 1983 and 1993) and vice-captain (1980-81).

A founding member of Wagin Meals on Wheels, she has been a volunteer driver since 1974, remains a committee member and was president for 10 years.

She has been a long-serving member of Wagin Horse and Pony Club, was made a life member in 1983 and has been its secretary, treasurer and president.

Ms Dunham also volunteers for Wagin Anglican Church and Wagin Football Club.

Tammy Flett, a Redmond Bush Fire Brigade member since 1998 and a former brigade secretary, who is senior community development officer with City of Albany and was previously its youth development officer, also received an OAM for community service.

She was an Albany Youth Support Association board member (2006-14), a member of Albany Community Radio (1997-2017) and an Albany City Wind Ensemble committee member (2008-14) and one of its musicians for 15 years.

Ms Flett has also been associated with the Albany Police and Citizen's Youth Club since 1995 and with Girl Guides Australia since 1988, first as a Brownie, then Girl Guide, Guide leader, Albany regional manager and since 2009 as regional manager Country South/Greater Southern Region.

She was Town of Albany Young Citizen of the Year in 1998.

Current patron of the Collie Agricultural Society and Collie Racing Club volunteer Ian Miffling also received an OAM for service to the Collie community and local government.

Mr Miffling has served the shire since 1968 when he started as a junior clerk, was shire clerk (1988-2006) and has been a councillor since 2007 and deputy shire president since 2017.

He was a South West Joint Development Assessment Panel member (2014-19) and an inaugural board member since 2001 of the Collie and Districts (Bendigo) Community Bank Branch and its chairman (2013-15).

Mr Miffling has been involved with a host of local sports and community clubs and business and welfare organisations over the years and as a board member since 1970, was instrumental in construction and opening of the Valley View aged care residence in 2009.

He was Rotary Club of Collie Citizen of the Year 2006, Shire of Collie Citizen of the Year 2007 and won the Lions Club of Collie Community Service Award in 2010 and 2014.